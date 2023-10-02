Manchester United are believed to be interested in signing someone tipped to become a superstar one day, according to a fresh transfer update.

Will Man United sign another defender?

There was a time when the Red Devils had some legendary centre-back partnerships on show at Old Trafford, playing a big part in them enjoying so much success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Steve Bruce and Gary Pallister were the backbone of United's team in the 1990s, as they won the Premier League title numerous times, while further down the line, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic were equally brilliant. In between, Jaap Stam and Ronny Johnsen were key to the Reds winning the treble in 1998/99.

Now, though, things have been different for United, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane doing well together, when fit, but injuries affecting both in recent times. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire arguably aren't at the required standard, and it has played a part in a poor opening to the season.

For that reason, the Reds could look into delving into the transfer market for central defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window or next summer, and it looks as though they are keen on signing one player with a big future.

Which defender could Man United sign?

Speaking to Caught Offside, relayed on X, journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that United "will keep tracking" Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. He says that they have already scouted the highly-rated 19-year-old on several occasions and that other clubs are also interested.

This could be a fantastic piece of business in the long run if the Reds get a deal for Silva over the line, with the Portuguese a defender with so much potential, already becoming a key player while still in his teens. He has already made 52 appearances for Benfica, scoring five goals in that time, and he is a footballer who appears to be mature beyond his years.

Former Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen has waxed lyrical over Silva in the past, talking up his future greatness and saying:

"Because of the injuries they had to put the kid Antonio Silva, but the boy will be a legend, If he keeps doing what he’s been doing, he has everything to be one of the best defenders in the world in a year or two." Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has also praised the teen, saying: "Antonio is 18, but when you see him on the pitch, he doesn't look that age. "It was obvious in pre-season that he is a talented player and that he is already a professional player who is able to withstand the pressure playing for the Benfica first team, and he has shown it many times this season."

This season, Silva has already started six Primeira Liga matches, and in that time he has enjoyed an incredible 94.3% pass completion rate, not to mention winning four tackles and making 3.8 clearances per game, which shows what a force he is both in and out of possession.

If United could entice him to Old Trafford in one of the next two transfer windows, it could help solve their centre-back issues for many years to come, acquiring the signature of a special young talent.