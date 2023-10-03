Manchester United have been handed a boost after learning that one of their players is available for tonight’s game vs Galatasaray in the Champions League.

What's the latest team news at Man United?

The Red Devils are set to host Okan Buruk’s side at Old Trafford for the group stage fixture under the lights this evening, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm UK time, but Erik ten Hag is set to be without several of his first-team stars.

In M16, Sergio Reguilon, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad, Donny Van De Beek and Lisandro Martinez are all out on the sidelines through injury, alongside Jadon Sancho who has recently been training away from the group for disciplinary reasons following his public criticism of the boss.

The Premier League giants have also been without Antony since last month after the right-winger was given a leave of absence to deal with legal allegations, but having recently returned to the UK to take part in a voluntary interview with the police, he returned to the pitches at Carrington over the weekend ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter.

Is Antony set to return for Man United?

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Monday, Ten Hag confirmed that Antony is up for selection for tonight’s match vs Galatasaray, whilst admitting that it's highly unlikely that any of the other sidelined players will be able to stage their comeback. As quoted by Man United’s official website, he said:

"Antony will be in consideration. Yesterday was his first time in team training. We have a final training [session] and then we'll make a decision. But he will be in consideration, yeah. I think the team news is probably [just that] Antony dos Santos can return."

How many goals has Antony scored?

Since joining Man United from Ajax last summer, Antony has posted 11 contributions (eight goals and three assists) in 48 appearances which has seen him described as a “top talent” by journalist Josh Bunting, so simply focusing on what he can do on the pitch, it will be a boost for Ten Hag to have him available once again.

The Brazilian also ranks in the 96th percentile for shots which shows that even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net, the 23-year-old possesses a constant desire to make the magic happen in the final third for both himself and his fellow teammates.

The Dutchman’s £200k-per-week earner is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions across the pitch since the start of his career, including three roles across the frontline and two roles in the midfield, so he’s a wonderful option to have in the building should any unexpected injury cover be needed elsewhere.

The Red Devils will undoubtedly find it difficult to secure a victory considering the huge amount of absentees they have, but on the day and with the backing of their supporters, especially at home, anything is possible for the boys at Old Trafford.