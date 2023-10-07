Highlights Manchester United's recent form has been miserable, with consecutive defeats and another unconvincing performance against Brentford leading to an uncertain future for coach Erik ten Hag.

Andre Onana, a summer arrival for United, has come under fire for his poor performances, particularly his costly errors in the games against Galatasaray and in this weekend's victory over the Bees.

Onana's struggles at United are surprising considering his previous success, raising questions about his ability and whether United should have kept David de Gea instead.

It's fair to say that things are pretty miserable lately at Manchester United. The Red Devils entered their Premier League game against Brentford on the back of successive defeats against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, and it looked as if things weren't going to get any better against the Bees, who had led at Old Trafford prior to an astonishing late comeback thanks to Scott McTominay's double.

Whilst Erik ten Hag can relax now the points are secured, the pressure may still be growing on the Dutchman, and awkward questions regarding his Manchester United future will inevitably arrive if the level of the team's general performance continues to falter. The former Ajax manager has, of course, not been helped by his players, particularly one summer arrival, who had yet another moment to forget against Brentford, resulting in journalist Laurie Whitwell's damning verdict.

What happened in Man Utd vs Brentford?

Perhaps summing things up fairly well, United failed to clear their lines in the first half against Brentford, eventually allowing the ball to fall the way of Mathias Jensen, who unleashed what looked to be a tame effort, only for Andre Onana to let the ball slip underneath his hand - continuing his poor form.

Delivering his verdict on the goal, The Athletic's Whitwell tweeted: "The defending was dire again. Casemiro hopeless again, Lindelof hopeless again and Jensen side-foots it in but Onana has to get that."

He continued: "Shocking goal for United to concede. Started with Casemiro gifting away possession - strange free-kick choice by Maguire - then Lindelof should clear. Worse still Jensen's shot is tame but goes under Onana's hand. Appalling from Ten Hag's side."

Onana was at the centre of United's defeat against Galatasaray in midweek, giving the ball away in the build-up to Casemiro's red card and the visitors' subsequent penalty, before being chipped from the edge of the box by Mauro Icardi, who scored the winning goal. His latest error against Brentford brings more questions over his ability; questions which have been piling up ever since the Cameroonian's summer arrival from Inter for a reported £47.2m.

What's happened to Andre Onana at Man Utd?

Onana's struggle has been as surprising as anything. The shot-stopper made the move to Old Trafford off the back of playing a large part in Inter's journey to last season's Champions League final and kept 19 clean sheets in all competitions. In contrast, since joining the Red Devils, Onana has kept just three clean sheets, and has conceded 18 goals in 10 games in all competitions.

Plenty have had their say about Onana, including United legend Dwight Yorke, who told OLGB (via The Express): "I will give Onana the benefit of the doubt, but the Premier League is different, you will get found out by playing in a high-profile team at a high-profile position. If Onana is not at the top of his game, he will get found out again.

"It's crazy that Chelsea had Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga and wanted another goalkeeper. We should've let Andre Onana go to Chelsea and Man United should've kept David de Gea and promoted Dean Henderson instead."

With that said, the more than Onana struggles, the more that the questions will come regarding his ability, and whether United should have opted to keep De Gea instead.