Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is considering playing Bruno Fernandes in a new position, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United news on Bruno Fernandes?

Fernandes was named as the club’s new captain ahead of Harry Maguire prior to the new campaign, with Ten Hag labelling the attacking midfielder as a “great inspiration”.

"A good team is always covering areas as leaders, team players, multi-functional players, specialists, individualists. But you need some leaders in the team, on the pitch, who are guiding the team, who are building the team, who are controlling the quality of the performance. And one has to wear the [arm]band and we chose, I chose, Bruno because he is a great inspiration. He is the example."

However, since then, the player’s attitude has come into question, with pundit Chris Sutton slamming the player after the defeat to Tottenham back in August.

"Bruno Fernandes first and foremost needs to sort himself out, his team out, before looking at referees and their decisions. Bruno Fernandes for me shouldn't be captain of Manchester United, absolutely not, he's not a leader. That basically sums him up."

He has continued to be a regular for the Red Devils, though, contributing to four goals in seven appearances. The Portugal international missed a first game of the season in the week against Crystal Palace, being left on the bench ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash.

You’d expect he’ll continue to be one of the first names on the team sheet under Ten Hag, but it looks as if the manager is considering using the playmaker in a relatively new role.

According to one Spanish report, Man United are looking at their options to replace Jadon Sancho, who could be on the way out of Old Trafford in the New Year.

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa are all seen as potential transfer options, however, the report also claims that Fernandes and Mason Mount are seen as internal options to play out on the right wing.

Where does Bruno Fernandes normally play?

Fernandes has now racked up 192 senior appearances in a Red Devils shirt, the majority of which have come as an attacking midfielder. In total, the 29-year-old has played in that role on 163 occasions, contributing to an impressive 112 goals. Meanwhile, he has played as a right-winger on just nine occasions, still contributing to seven goals.

Ralf Rangnick felt last year during his time in charge that Fernandes was best suited to a deeper no.8 role and not out wide, saying:

“I think most of the top teams in Europe and also in England play in a 4-3-3. I think for him, it’s better than being pinned to a no.10 position because he can then make himself available in different areas of the pitch, not only in the centre.

“For me, he’s not a wing player, but I think in this position, he can find the spaces himself, he can sniff the moments in which areas we have to play the ball for him, and this position as an 8 is almost perfect for him.”

Rangnick may feel that the United star isn’t a winger, but by the looks if things, we could soon see Fernandes out wide on a more regular basis under Ten Hag.