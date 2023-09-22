Manchester United are in the midst of a horrible run of form and it has now been revealed that their squad are unhappy about the treatment of another forgotten man.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

As per The Daily Star, Manchester United would be willing to sell Jadon Sancho for a cut-price fee in January in light of his recent bust-up with Erik ten Hag, which has yet to yield a resolution for either party.

The report states that Manchester United would now be willing to sell him to the 'highest bidder' once the new transfer window opens; however, his former club, Borussia Dortmund, have ruled out making a dramatic swoop for his services. Apparently United's players are also unhappy about the treatment of the winger, and "disagree" with his exile.

Manchester United now face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday as they bid to get back to winning ways following three consecutive losses in all competitions, and opposition manager Vincent Kompany has had his day on the current situation at Old Trafford.

Cited via BBC Sport, Kompany stated: "I have been at a big club before. I know how it is when you lose a couple of games - the pressure can mount. When in a top club you are always one loss away from a crisis. That doesn't just have to be United - it is the same in every top club."

In terms of Red Devils' team news heading into this weekend, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount could potentially return to first-team contention following spells out injured since before the international break.

Sofyan Amrabat has returned to training and may be available to make his debut at Turf Moor, which would give Ten Hag a major boost in midfield, as per The Manchester Evening News.

What else are United's players unhappy about?

According to The Sun, Manchester United's players are also 'fuming' at how veteran goalkeeper David De Gea was treated in the midst of his exit from Old Trafford at the end of last term.

The Spaniard was believed to be very popular among his peers and won the Premier League Golden Glove award in 2022/23; however, he is still a free agent despite the summer transfer window closing three weeks ago and is still looking for a new club.

Over the course of his time at the Premier League giants, De Gea made 545 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, keeping 190 clean sheets in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Reports in Spain via JOE claim that De Gea could be offered a route back into football by La Liga side Real Betis, while Valencia are also believed to be in the running to sign the former Atletico Madrid stopper.

Andre Onana has replaced De Gea's presence at Manchester United and is now under the spotlight himself due to an error in the Champions League against Bayern Munich that enabled Leroy Sane to open the scoring in an encounter that finished 4-3 to the Bundesliga champions, as per ESPN.