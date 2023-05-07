Fans online have torn Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to pieces after his terrible mistake in the club's most recent game.

What did David De Gea do against West Ham?

The shot-stopper has been the subject of plenty of debate over the course of the season with many uncertain about his suitability to play the sort of football Erik ten Hag wants to see at Old Trafford.

For instance, journalist Jacque Talbot recently questioned the sense of handing the Spaniard a new contract, accepting that he can make "world-class saves" but insisting "Man United need to progress" beyond just that and get a keeper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

The Red Devils certainly have a big decision to make regarding the player's future and they've already seen an extension worth £200k-per-week reportedly turned down by De Gea as they look to sign him on a new deal where he'll earn less than his current £375k-per-week.

Well, the 32-year-old did his hopes of getting a big offer plenty of harm on Sunday night in the Premier League when coming up against West Ham United.

Indeed, with the score still at 0-0, winger Said Benrahma broke forward and fired a tame shot at goal from about 25 yards out.

It looked to be trickling harmlessly towards De Gea but the Spaniard somehow made a complete meal of it as he fell to the ground and failed to stop the ball from crossing the line.

As per Opta, De Gea has now made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this term, which is the joint-most of any Premier League player – he shares the unwanted record with Tottenham Hotpsur's Hugo Lloris.

It's safe to say fans online were rather brutal when responding to the shocking mistake. Here are some of the best reactions...

Man United fans just couldn't seem to believe what they were seeing...