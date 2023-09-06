Manchester United could be set to let one of their midfield options leave the club today despite the English transfer window being closed, according to reports.

What's the latest news from Man United?

The Red Devils are stewing over their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal and will hope to use the international break to reflect on what has been a disappointing start to the campaign, which has involved bruising losses against the Gunners and Tottenham Hotspur.

Off the field, there is also a sense of negativity as the stock market value of the Premier League giants has fallen by more than £600million (16%) due to the much-maligned Glazer ownership taking the club off the market at Old Trafford, as per The Daily Mail.

In short, the Glazers were not happy with the bids they received to relinquish control of Manchester United and have now paused the sale process in the hope of receiving a larger bid for the club later in proceedings.

Jadon Sancho also could be cut adrift at the Red Devils following an outburst aimed at Erik Ten Hag due to the Dutchman commenting on his level of performance at training, according to The Mirror.

Former Borussia Dortmund man Sancho took to social media to express his feelings that he has been branded a "scapegoat" figure at the club and Ten Hag may decide to make him train away from the first team as an appropriate punishment, casting his future into doubt at Old Trafford.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that an unnamed Saudi Arabian club has submitted an "official offer" to Manchester United to try and lure Sancho away from the North West and has branded his potential move away as an "evolving situation" on social media outlet X.

Who else is leaving?

According to NOS via Sport Witness, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is "hopeless" at the club having been left out of the Red Devils' Champions League squad for the latest instalment of Europe's elite club competition and could now leave to join a side in Belgium or Turkey.

Royal Antwerp are keen on the Netherlands international, who lit up Dutch football at Ajax under the stewardship of Ten Hag. At the same time, Turkish giants Galatasaray are also ready to pounce to offer Van de Beek an escape route from his nightmare spell in England.

The Belgian window closes on Wednesday evening, so his exit could quite literally be a matter of hourse away from completion if Antwerp is his destination - Turkey's window closes on September 15.

A Spor via The Daily Mail claim that Fenerbache are another side keen to offer £120k-a-week earner Van de Beek a move away from Manchester United to get his career back on track.

Since joining Manchester United for a fee in the region of £39 million back in 2020, Van de Beek has been dogged by struggles with injury and has gone on to make just 60 appearances for the club in all competitions, registering two goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

It may be best for both Manchester United and Van de Beek to part ways if a reasonable solution can be found in the coming hours.