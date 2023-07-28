To say that David de Gea's Manchester United career ended with a period of poor form would be an understatement. The Spaniard seemed to make mistake after mistake, culminating in the Red Devils' FA Cup final defeat against local rivals Manchester City.

Truth be told, United cut ties at the right time to bring in a far more modern shot-stopper in the form of Andre Onana. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper is everything that De Gea is not, with his ability to play from the back particularly impressive – as you can this in this footage.

De Gea, meanwhile, often struggled with his distribution, limiting Erik ten Hag's system from the back.

Despite his clear drop-off, however, Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke still believes that the Spain international is better than Onana in what is a controversial take, to say the least.

Dwight Yorke delivers David de Gea verdict

Speaking to OLBG, via Goal, Yorke went as far as saying that fans will soon be asking for De Gea back. He said: “I've said before that Man United need to be careful what they wish for with losing David de Gea. For all the good De Gea has done for Man United, the way his career ended was really bad. I hope this doesn't come back to haunt Man United now they've bought Andre Onana.

"Be careful what you wish for. De Gea is the Golden Glove winner, a high-profile player who has made mistakes, like the rest of us. De Gea winning the Golden Glove is like winning the Golden Boot and being the top scorer at the club but still getting replaced by the football club. That does not resonate well with me.

“In my opinion, Onana is not as good as De Gea and people need to watch him very carefully. I've seen Onana before, the Premier League is a different kettle of fish with how fast the game is and how often you are pressured.

"Onana tries to be an outfield player rather than a goalkeeper sometimes. I will be watching this guy very closely, and the people who have criticised De Gea and wanted him to leave will probably be the ones who will be calling him to come back. I'm hoping that doesn't happen for Man United’s sake.”

Is Andre Onana better than David de Gea?

It's certainly an interesting take from Yorke, considering how well Onana performed for Inter Milan last season as the Serie A club suffered Champions League final heartbreak at the hands of Manchester City.

Compared to De Gea last season, as per FBref, Onana had a better save percentage, conceded less goals per 90, completed more passes per 90, and stopped more crosses.

So, if De Gea is currently a better goalkeeper than Onana, it is not the stats that Yorke has used to form his opinion, it seems.

We're sure the former Inter man will prove the Manchester United legend wrong throughout the season, whether he admits it, or not.

Indeed, the stats certainly show that United are not getting a worse keeper than De Gea. But rather, they are quite likely instead getting a major upgrade.