When Manchester United welcomed the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window, it felt as though Erik ten Hag had gathered the final pieces of his Old Trafford puzzle, ready to go one step further than a top-four finish. Seven games into the season, however, and that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Red Devils are on the verge of a crisis, having lost four of their opening seven Premier League games, before adding a Champions League defeat against Galatasaray at Old Trafford to their increasing woes. Now, after an update emerged from Old Trafford, pundit Frank McAvennie has had his say on Ten Hag's future.

According to Football Insider, the Manchester United board are still well and truly behind Ten Hag, and still view the former Ajax manager as the best man to turn the club's fortunes around. He has plenty of credit in the bank after a successful first season at Old Trafford, although the report states that results need to improve. Speaking to the same site following the update and asked about whether Ten Hag should have a future at United, McAvennie delivered a damning verdict, saying:

"No, not at the moment. He should be sacked. I knew something was up when Ronaldo went there and had a go at all the players, that was a terrible indictment. He did not want [Cristiano] Ronaldo, thought he could do it his own way and for me he has not got it right. I do not think he is the finished article, he has not done what he promised. He promised so much but he has not delivered. They have had great managers walk in there and they have not been able to change it so what chance has Ten Hag got."

As of right now, though, despite McAvennie's verdict, Ten Hag remains the man for the job, as far as those in charge at Old Trafford are concerned, with the Dutchman trusted to turn things around.

Should Man Utd sack Ten Hag?

After a woeful start to the season, you could say that Ten Hag is fortunate to have built up plenty of credit during his debut campaign, in which he guided United into the Champions League and won the Carabao Cup. However, that credit won't last forever, and he must turn things around before it's too late.

The manager can be handed some leeway, too, due to the growing injury issues that he has faced. Already this season, Ten Hag has been forced to cope without Hojlund, Mount, Raphael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez, among others, at various stages of the campaign. It's likely that most managers would struggle without a number of key men, and the Dutchman is no different.

Player Likely Return Date (via 90Min) Lisandro Martinez December 2023 Sergio Reguilon Early October Luke Shaw Early October Aaron Wan-Bissaka Mid-October Kobbie Mainoo Late-October Tyrell Malacia Late-October Amad Diallo Unknown

So, he deserves time and a full squad to choose from, and then United can make their verdict. The last thing the Red Devils will want is to take two steps back after seemingly making so much progress last season. Scrapping Ten Hag's project, and returning to square one should be looked at as the last resort as things stand at Manchester United.