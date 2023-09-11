Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag could ensure there is no way back at Old Trafford for one of his mega-money stars, according to sources at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

Former Manchester United icon Andy Cole has criticised Red Devils' striker Anthony Martial for his goal record at the Premier League giants, stating: "Martial has been at Manchester United for 8 years now and he hasn't even scored 100 goals. It's incredible. He is a centre-forward at Manchester United and he has played in some fantastic teams. His best performance in the league was 17 goals. He’s had more than enough time and opportunity to show United just how good he is and he unfortunately hasn't been able to do so."

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, both Galatasaray and Fenerbache are monitoring the situation of out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, with the Turkish transfer window open for business until September 15th.

Lorient and Real Sociedad were also keen on bringing in the Netherlands international; however, neither move materialised in the end and the Super Lig could now represent a potential destination for Van de Beek to get his career back on track. Manchester United believe it would be best to get him off the wage bill to 'free up squad space and wages' at Old Trafford.

Dialogue has been opened between Manchester United and full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the 25-year-old potentially signing a new contract at Old Trafford, according to The Daily Mail.

The Croydon-born defender has less than a year left to run on his current deal in the North West, though Manchester United have the option to extend the agreement by a further 12 months.

Which player is Ten Hag unhappy with?

According to Telegraph Sport's James Ducker, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set for showdown talks with Ten Hag over his future at Old Trafford, though he looks to be in a position of real uncertainty at the club following his public outburst at the Dutch coach, which was in rebuttal to his performances in training being criticised.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard, tried to sign Sancho late on in the transfer window; however, Manchester United blocked any notion of letting the international leave on loan.

Ducker says sources at Old Trafford believe that any chance of the 23-year-old making a comeback at the Red Devils are 'doubtful' following recent events, so his time as a Ten Hag player may effectively be finished despite staying put in the window.

Sancho has failed to set the worth alight at Manchester United since joining from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £73 million back in 2021, recording 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The Sun claim that Borussia Dortmund would be keen on a dramatic reunion with Sancho and are monitoring his situation - the Bundesliga giants also failed with a loan swoop for the ex-Manchester City youth player earlier this year.