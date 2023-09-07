Highlights Manchester United's poor start to the Premier League season has raised concerns.

Former Red Devil Paul Parker is fuming at one player in particular.

He also wants to see Rasmus Hojlund in the starting XI against Brighton next weekend.

During pre-season, if you asked Erik ten Hag what a nightmare start would look like for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, then he would have likely painted a similar picture to the one we're currently seeing at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have just not got going, resulting in defeats against both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as unconvincing victories over Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The excuse can't be spending, either. Throughout the summer, the Premier League giants welcomed a total of seven reinforcements, from Andre Onana and Mason Mount, to Rasmus Hojlund. Even after their arrivals, though, United somehow look a shadow of the side that finished third and won the Carabao Cup last season.

Their poor form has led to criticism, including from former defender Paul Parker, who took aim at one struggling player, in particular.

What has Paul Parker said?

One player who has failed to make an impact this season has been Anthony Martial. The Frenchman is yet to score or assist, having played three Premier League games as summer signing Rasmus Hojlund gets back to full fitness.

Recognising Martial's struggles, Parker didn't hold back, telling Spilxperten, via The Express: "If he (Hojlund) doesn’t start against Brighton, then all fans will want Erik ten Hag fired, and it would almost be justified. It wouldn’t make any sense if he started on the bench.

“Martial shouldn’t even be on the bench. There must be a youth player who is better who can sit on the bench, and Hojlund can be the first striker. All Manchester United fans are fed up with seeing a player with a lousy attitude, who always sulks and complains, and it’s a blessing that Man Utd finally has an attacker who plays with enthusiasm.

“I actually don’t agree that you can’t already judge Hojlund based on the minutes he had against Arsenal. You certainly can because he made a huge difference when he was substituted in.

“It was the best thing that could happen to him, that he had to replace Martial because he knew he couldn’t do worse than him. When he came on the pitch, he used his physique and pushed Gabriel, almost sending him flying out of Emirates. Martial has never done that. He just lies down on the ground and cries."

"He ran deep with his tremendous speed, something Martial has never done either. Martial is like a greyhound because a greyhound never runs past the hare, and that’s how Martial is.”

Should Ten Hag drop Anthony Martial?

With every year that goes by, the infamous Ballon d'Or clause in Martial's contract represents more and more just how badly things have gone for the forward at Old Trafford - that clause once made sense. Years later, and it has become nothing more than a stick to poke fun at the Red Devils.

Hojlund's arrival should see Martial's time in Ten Hag's starting line-up come to an end, however, given that United spent a reported £72m on the forward.

Up next, the Red Devils square off against a Brighton & Hove Albion side who have just comfortably dispatched of Newcastle United, making it imperative that Ten Hag gets his selection right.

Those around Old Trafford will certainly be hoping to see their new striker start his first game for the club.