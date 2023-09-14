Manchester United are tracking an exciting young striker in the Premier League, but a reliable journalist has revealed that he isn’t the only option being considered.

How have Man United started the season?

The Old Trafford outfit haven’t made the best start to the new top-flight campaign as they find themselves sitting 11th in the table having picked up just six points so far from a possible 12, securing two victories but also suffering the same number of defeats.

Despite capturing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta earlier in the summer, Erik ten Hag will still be looking to bolster his ranks at centre-forward with the future of Anthony Martial looking extremely uncertain, and the boss already seems to have set his sights on a potential candidate he’d like to recruit.

At Brighton and Hove Albion in April, Evan Ferguson signed a new contract which isn’t set to expire until 2028, but having firmly established himself as Roberto De Zerbi’s top-performing offensive player so far this term, he’s caught the eye of the manager in M16.

Back in May, Melissa Reddy credited the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur with an interest in the 18-year-old who she claimed had been earmarked as the perfect attacker to lead the line in the long-term future, and a new update has now emerged regarding the club’s pursuit of the Republic of Ireland international.

Are Man United signing Evan Ferguson?

According to The Daily Mail's Mike Keegan during a live Q&A, Man United do hold a concrete interest in Ferguson, but there are also other mystery stars who the hierarchy are looking at. He said:

“United have been watching Ferguson and monitoring his progress but the same could be said of dozens of players. They are already working two windows ahead, which is pretty commonplace across the rest of the Premier League. For each position they ideally have three or more players on a list which they scout and regularly update."

How many goals has Evan Ferguson scored?

For Brighton since getting promoted to their senior fold, Ferguson has posted 18 contributions (14 goals and four assists) in 33 appearances which shows how prolific he is, and the striker poses a constant threat in the final third.

The 6 foot 2 colossus, who pockets £20k-per-week, has recorded a total of 13 shots so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, but he also has strong link-up play with his peers in the opposition’s half, ranking in the 97th percentile for pass completion.

Furthermore, Ferguson, who has been dubbed the “complete package” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is a versatile operator with his ability to play in five positions, including all across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, so this is another attractive attribute for Ten Hag and one that will be useful for him to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur in other roles where cover may need to be provided.