Given their failures throughout the current campaign, it's clear that Manchester United need to make some ruthless decisions this summer, handing Erik ten Hag or a new manager a squad without any deadwood.

Man United transfer news

Among that deadwood seems likely to be Casemiro. The Brazilian enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at Old Trafford but has lost his way in the current season, with years of playing among the elite finally catching up to him. Now 32-years-old, it looks as though he'll be on his way out of Manchester this summer, as United attempt to welcome fresher faces.

Stats (via FBref) Casemiro 22/23 Casemiro 23/24 (so far) Starts 24 15 Tackles Won 46 29 Interceptions 34 11 Dispossessed per 90 0.59 0.92

Looking at the numbers, it's no shock that United are looking to replace the former Real Madrid star, who was initially at the centre of everything good that Ten Hag's side did last season. Now, however, with his legs clearly gone, those at Old Trafford can't afford to wait another season to make a ruthless decision.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are eyeing a move for Joao Gomes, who has been valued at £40m by Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of this summer. Gomes - a young and cheaper option compared to others - apparently fits the profile of what Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking for and seems to be a transfer with the new owner's fingerprints on it.

Still only 23-years-old, the Brazilian would come in and replace his compatriot Casemiro and perhaps even work alongside Kobbie Mainoo to form a partnership with the potential to take United back to the very top of English football. Having already been watched by United representatives this season, there's no doubt that Ten Hag and co will be well aware of Gomes' talent.

"Impressive" Gomes can partner Mainoo

Whilst Mainoo has stolen the headlines as of late after earning his first England call-up at just 18-years-old, he can't take hold of every responsibility in United's midfield at such a young age next season. And that's where Gomes should come in and form a solid partnership.

The Wolves man has been one of many players to have starred in the Midlands under Gary O'Neil this season, earning deserved interest from the likes of Manchester United as a result. O'Neil will be disappointed if he does lose his midfielder, however, having sung his praises via Molineux News earlier this season.

“He’s a super talent. There’s that language barrier as well that he works hard on. He’s been very impressive. At his age and with his lack of experience of Premier League football, it’s still something you have to work with him on and try to improve, but as a starting point with the qualities he has, he’s at a very, very good level.”

With Mainoo and Gomes together, the landscape of United's midfield could drastically change for the better in a heartbeat, representing Ratcliffe's impact for all to see.