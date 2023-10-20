Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign an exciting young attacker ahead of rivals Manchester City next year.

The Red Devils splashed the cash on three high-profile additions over the summer, with Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund all arriving at Old Trafford. Altay Bayindir, Sofyan Amrabat, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon also made the move to Manchester, but on the pitch, things haven’t been going to plan.

Erik ten Hag’s side have lost half of their opening eight Premier League games and their opening two Champions League group stage fixtures, with the Red Devils returning to action this weekend against Sheffield United.

The January transfer window is also fast approaching, and by the looks of things, those at Old Trafford are already identifying potential targets for 2024, one of which being "one of the world's biggest talents" in the eyes of football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Sport Witness relayed a Florian Wirtz transfer update in the last 48 hours, claiming that Man Utd, Man City and Newcastle United are all in the picture to sign the player alongside Bayern Munich. The report adds that Wirtz is going to receive ‘very high proposals’ from England, with Leverkusen wanting around €85m (£74m) for his services next summer.

Wirtz is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play out wide or slightly further forward if needed. The Germany international has been on the books with Leverkusen since 2020 and has seen his transfer valuation rocket to a career-high €85m after starting at €10m when he arrived at the club. (Florian Wirtz profile – Transfermarkt)

Statistically, Wirtz has been a regular in recent years and has now made 113 senior appearances for Leverkusen, scoring 26 times and providing 34 assists, netting three times and registering four assists in 10 appearances during the current campaign. (Florian Wirtz stats – Transfermarkt)

Wirtz’s manager, Xabi Alonso, has even compared the player to Lionel Messi earlier this year, saying:

"There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient. Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: 'You're in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!' It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That's why he's so good."

Therefore, with Bruno Fernandes approaching 30 years of age and Christian Eriksen already over 30 years old, United could see someone like Wirtz as a shrewd long-term addition, and by the looks of things, a deal is one to keep an eye on.