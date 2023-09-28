Manchester United are planning contract talks with a "phenomenal" player, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man United contract news?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag appear to be bouncing back from a tricky start to the season with back-to-back wins against Burnley in the Premier League and Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup.

A busy summer resulted in seven new players arriving at Old Trafford, including midfielders Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, who appear to still be settling into life in Manchester. Meanwhile, attention now seems to be on player contracts with the transfer window closed.

As a result of United’s poor start to the season, injuries and Ten Hag’s personal selection, Hannibal Mejbri has been given the chance to impress recently and has taken the opportunity. A goal off the bench against Brighton & Hive Albion was followed up by starts in the recent victories over Burnley and Crystal Palace, and a new deal could well be in the pipeline.

According to Romano on X in the last 48 hours, the Red Devils are planning to offer Hannibal a new Old Trafford contract, adding that talks could start soon with Sevilla still keeping an eye on his situation after wanting to secure the midfielder's services in the summer.

“Manchester United plan to offer Hannibal new contract as talks could start soon. Current deal expires June 2024 + option 2025.

“Hannibal focused on games now, open to discuss later this year. Understand Sevilla wanted him in July and keep tracking him.”

What kind of player is Hannibal Mejbri?

Hannibal is now 20 years of age and has progressed through the famous Old Trafford academy. The Tunisia international spent time on loan with the Championship with Birmingham City recently, where he was hailed as "phenomenal" by manager John Eustace for his work rate.

“The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff.”

Hard work appears to be something guaranteed in Hannibal’s game, with the player covering 12.9km against Burnley - more than any other player on the pitch and further than any Man United player since Ten Hag arrived at the club.

Ten Hag also commented on his decision to and Hannibal a rare league start on the weekend, highlighting his energy off the ball.

“We brought some energy in the team. The pressing of Rasmus Hojlund and Hannibal, the togetherness, how they start the moments of the pressing, the timing was very good.”

Therefore, if the manager views the youngster as part of his first-team plans, it makes sense to look to extend his Old Trafford deal long-term, especially with clubs circling due to his current contract situation.

It could well be one to keep an eye on ahead of the New Year, and it’ll be interesting to see if Hannibal can keep featuring for the Red Devils over the coming months, either from the off or from the bench.