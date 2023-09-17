Highlights Manchester United could potentially lose one of their first-team players in January, with Borussia Dortmund interested in bringing back Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United face losing one of their first-team squad members in January, and a reliable journalist has revealed the club that are looking to prise him away from the Premier League.

Who have Manchester United signed recently?

Over the summer, Erik ten Hag secured seven fresh faces in the form of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir on a permanent basis, whilst taking Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat on loan for the remainder of the season.

In terms of outgoings, David De Gea, Fred, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson were some of the bigger names to depart for good, and even though the window closed on September 1st, there have already been future exit rumours circulating around one out of favour player in particular.

Following the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the start of the month, Jadon Sancho took to social media to vent his frustration after being completely omitted from the squad which following disciplinary action, has since seen him placed on his own individual training programme away from the group.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, the boss admitted that he doesn’t know whether the 23-year-old will ever play for the club again, and should that be the case, it sounds like he’s already got a potential suitor waiting to secure his services.

Is Jadon Sancho leaving Man United?

Taking to X, 90min's Graeme Bailey claimed that Sancho is attracting interest from his former club Borussia Dortmund who appear ready to offer their ex-attacker a lifeline to reignite his career after falling down the pecking order at Man United. He wrote:

"We understand that Jadon Sancho's former club Borussia Dortmund are keeping close tabs on the situation as they would be inclined to offer him a route back in January. It is believed that Sancho too would 'love' to return to the Bundesliga."

How many goals does Jadon Sancho have in his career?

Since the start of his career, Sancho has posted a remarkable 167 contributions (86 goals and 81 assists) in 263 appearances which has seen him dubbed a “phenomenon” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so whilst he’s acted out of line off the pitch, he has so much to offer on it.

The Red Devils’ left-winger, who pockets £250k-per-week, also ranks in the 96th percentile for pass completion which highlights how strong he is at linking up the play with his fellow attacking teammates in the final third, though it’s not just his usual role he can operate in.

The Elite Project Group Ltd client has been deployed in six various positions over the grass since first bursting onto the scene, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so the versatility that he provides makes him a wonderful option for the boss to have at his disposal.

Whilst Man United will take some time to assess their next steps regarding Sancho, it looks highly unlikely that he'll pull on the shirt again, therefore, it would be a real shame if this was how his journey was to come to an end at Old Trafford.