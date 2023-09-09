Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, but another player could also still leave this summer, according to a fresh claim.

Can players still leave after the transfer window?

It's fair to say things aren't going too well at Old Trafford at the moment, with both on and off-field problems finding the club under the spotlight in a negative sense.

United have only picked up six points from their opening four Premier League matches in 2023/24, and were extremely fortunate to beat Wolves in one of their two wins, with too many performances lacking quality and fight.

Away from the field, Sancho's future continues to be a big talking point, with a move to Saudi Arabia not happening late in the day, while Mason Greenwood and Antony have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Erik ten Hag has added some key signings to his squad this summer, but some players can still leave despite the closure of the British window, with Turkey's transfer period open until Friday and several other countries lasting even longer.

Will Donny van de Beek leave Man Utd?

According to a new update from Football Insider, Donny van de Beek "could quit" United within the next few days, potentially sealing a move to Turkey before their transfer window closes:

"Man United would like to move midfielder Donny van de Beek on as transfer windows slam shut worldwide, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed there will be options open to the 26-year-old in Turkey.

"Van de Beek was the subject of interest elsewhere before the English window shut, but couldn’t agree a move away from Old Trafford by 1 September. He had options in Europe, with a potential move to Ligue 1 outfit Lorient falling through and interest from La Liga side Real Sociedad failing to materialise."

Van de Beek has arguably been one of the most disappointing signings of the Ten Hag era to date, and possibly of the last decade or so at United, having arrived from Ajax with a big reputation.

It is hard to think of any genuinely great performances that he produced for the Red Devils - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did once call him "really good", in fairness - with just two goals and assists apiece coming his way in 60 appearances overall.

For whatever reason, Van de Beek just hasn't worked out at United, so if the club are able to get him off their wage bill before the Turkish transfer window closes, it would surely be the best outcome for all parties.

The Dutchman's current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2025, but that does mean that his value is slowly diminishing the closer it gets to running out, meaning that selling him in the coming days should still lead to United getting the best possible amount for him.

The fact that Ten Hag has seemingly given up on Van de Beek is telling, considering he managed him at Ajax and played him regularly, and his Old Trafford nightmare needs to come to an end.