Manchester United are in a precarious place this term and could now be set to part ways with one of their highest earners in the January transfer window, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

On Tuesday night, Manchester United suffered another confidence-sapping defeat at the hands of Galatasaray in the Champions League, with goals from Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Mauro Icardi cancelling out a double from Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford.

Right now, the Red Devils' performances are yielding more questions than answers and boss Erik Ten Hag has admitted that their start to the campaign has been well below par, stating in his pre-match programme notes cited via BBC Sport: "Our start to the season has not been good enough. Although there are reasons, we will not attempt to hide behind excuses. It is up to us to now to turn our fortunes around. What happens next is up to us and nobody else."

Unfortunately, his words of wisdom before kick-off didn't do the trick and Manchester United have won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions, with several players coming under fire for their poor performance levels.

Speaking to TNT Sports, via TEAMtalk, after the defeat, club legend Paul Scholes made his feelings known regarding several players' displays against Galatasaray, saying: "United really had to win this, your first home Champions League game. This is a terrible result. Amrabat, look he’s not a left-back but he gets done for the goal. It was so wide open."

He then added: "I’m not sure where Varane is going. Lindelof is lost in the middle of the pitch. So soft and weak. They were so open in that central defensive area, they gave chances away. We all know what the goalkeeper did. It’s just not good enough."

In other news, out-of-favour duo Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire could be shunted out of the exit door at Old Trafford to make room for arrivals in January, according to Football Insider.

Who else could leave Manchester United?

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is believed to be "on the verge" of leaving Old Trafford in January.

Explaining the permutations of a potential exit for the England international on social media platform X, Plettenberg stated: "Jadon Sancho is on the verge to leave Man Utd in winter! A loan is more likely than a permanent deal at this stage. BVB coach Edin Terzic is in regular contact with Sancho as they appreciate each other very much. Nevertheless, a return to Dortmund in the winter is very unlikely but not 100 % excluded for all involved. Most important for Sancho: He wants to play regularly!"

Of course, Sancho, who was labelled "brilliant" by Manchester United boss Ten Hag earlier this year, was involved in a public bust-up with the Dutchman after taking aim at his omission for poor performance levels in training from the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in a post on social media, which has since been taken down, as per The Guardian.

Now, Sancho, who is one of the Red Devils' highest-earners, could be set to seek refuge elsewhere in January as he looks to get his career back on track after being cast into the wilderness at Manchester United.