Highlights Jadon Sancho has been dropped from Manchester United's matchday squad due to his performances in training, according to Erik ten Hag.

Sancho's future at Manchester United is uncertain after the winger released a statement contradicting the manager's claims.

A transfer insider has revealed the goings on behind the scenes this week, with the Saudi and Turkish transfer windows still open.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has recently hit the headlines due to a public spat with Erik Ten Hag and it is believed that the Red Devils' stance has now emerged on the matter.

What's the latest news involving Jadon Sancho?

As per The Telegraph, Manchester United boss Ten Hag dropped Sancho from his matchday squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal last weekend and cited his "performances in training" as the reason for the former Borussia Dortmund ace's omission.

Sancho has since hit back at claims his level of performance in training hasn't been up to the standard in a statement on social media platform X, which partially read: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!"

Of course, Sancho is not the first player to have a public feud with Ten Hag in the Dutchman's time at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo famously aired his frustrations at Ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan last year, which eventually spelled an end to his time in the North West, as per Sky Sports.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million back in 2021 and has since gone on to register 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Now, transfer insider Graeme Bailey has written a fresh update on Sancho's future at Manchester United with Scott Saunders of 90min, giving some behind the scenes insight into the latest developments on the situation.

The 23-year-old is apparently set to meet with Manchester United's management staff behind the scenes to decide how to proceed forward following Sancho's response to Ten Hag and latest criticism. Clubs in Turkey have enquired about Sancho's availability due to their transfer window being open until September 15th. Nevertheless, Manchester United will not facilitate any exit for Sancho that would involve paying a portion of his hefty pay packet, so that likely rules out loan moves to Turkey.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United were willing to sell Sancho for £45million this summer and he was considered as a potential addition by Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Despite this, the Argentinian coach had issues with his 'mindset' and instead opted to bring in Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United sit 11th in the Premier League standings with six points from four matches played and face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in their first match after the international break.

Long-serving defender Eric Bailly has now departed for Turkish giants Besiktas on a permanent basis after spending seven years of his career at Manchester United.

It has also been revealed by The Athletic that new signing Sofyan Amrabat has a slight back issue that was detected in his medical and it remains to be seen whether he will spend any time on the sidelines.

On the back of a mixed start to the campaign, Manchester United will hope to piece together a consistent run of results and put a tumultuous couple of days behind them.