Manchester United could target a surprise big name arrival in the goalkeeping department despite the recent arrival of Andre Onana at Old Trafford, according to recent reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

According to The Manchester Evening News, both Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are set to be available for selection in the Red Devils' Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace on Tuesday after recovering from their respective injury concerns.

Due to Manchester United's shortage of players capable of playing on the right flank currently, the prospect of summer signing Mount being used on the right-hand side has been mooted in recent weeks. Erik Ten Hag hasn't ruled out turning this scenario into a reality, stating in a recent interview: "This has been discussed before, but we have options on the right and we will see how we fill it in. We have the options but also they have to be available and then you have to get the routines in. But the principles and rules - they are clear."

Recent reports emerging out of Italy have emerged claiming that Manchester United could look to make another move to try and lure Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford in the January transfer window. Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the France international's situation, which is complicated further from his current employers' point of view as his contract at the Old Lady is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs also hasn't ruled out the possibility of Manchester United bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani potentially submitting another bid as his quest to acquire full control at Old Trafford continues to roll on.

Who are Manchester United linked with?

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are believed to view Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as an extremely attractive potential acquisition at Old Trafford, though any deal would most likely occur next summer rather than in the January window.

Oblak is said to be open to a potential switch to the Premier League giants; however, Atletico Madrid will look to demand in the region of €50 million (£43 million) before sanctioning any exit for the Slovenia international.

Labelled the "best in the world" by Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, Oblak has made a profound impact during his long spell in the Spanish capital, keeping 193 clean sheets in 398 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga giants, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Oblak has excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the metric of goals conceded per 90 minutes, having shipped an average of just 0.82 combining his match involvement in the last 365 days, putting him in the 97th percentile for this statistic.

Despite current Manchester United number one Onana's inconsistent start to life at Old Trafford, it would seem harsh to look to bring in another elite-level shot-stopper in the mould of Oblak to compete for opportunities between the sticks so soon.