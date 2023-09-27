Manchester United are thought to be keen on signing a new midfielder who has a £87m release clause in his current contract.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils, still under the ownership of the Glazers following a period of takeover saga, splashed the cash over the summer, spending just under £180m ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge.

Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana made up the majority of the transfer spree from Atalanta, Chelsea and Inter Milan, with Altay Bayindir also arriving on a permanent transfer from Fenerbahce.

Elsewhere, Jonny Evans returned to the club on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City and Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon put pen to paper on season-long loan deals from Fiorentina and Tottenham respectively.

On the pitch, it has once again been a frustrating start to the Premier League campaign for Ten Hag and United, losing three of their opening six games to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion, while also beginning the Champions League group stage with defeat to Bayern Munich in Germany last week.

However, despite the transfer window not opening again until the New Year, it looks as if the Glazers and United are already looking at possible targets in 2024.

Sport Witness shared a transfer update involving Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra in the last 48 hours, with the player seemingly catching the eye in England in recent months.

The report states that Premier League sides Man United and Newcastle United are interested in securing Guerra’s services, with those at Old Trafford closely monitoring the Spaniard.

The Red Devils are thought to be following Guerra in ‘every game’ and club officials excitedly view him as a ‘top player’, feeling they could secure a deal for a fee well under his €100m (£87m) release clause in what is certainly an interesting update.

Who is Javi Guerra?

Guerra, already sponsored by Adidas, is a central midfielder and is valued at just €2m by Transfermarkt. The 20-year-old has been capped by Spain at U21 level and has progressed through the academy at Valencia into a first-team player after leaving Villarreal as a teenager.

In total, Guerra has now made 17 senior appearances for Valencia, the majority of which have come in La Liga, scoring three times and registering one assist in six games during the current campaign. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a total shock that clubs are looking at Guerra following his impressive start to the 2023/24 season, one of which appears to be United.

Man United already have a number of young midfielders on the books and appear have one eye on the future with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Hannibal and Shola Shoretire, and in attack, Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo all under the age of 21.

A move to Old Trafford next year could well be one to watch, as will be Guerra’s form for Valencia over the coming months, and if he continues to star, it may not be just Man United and Newcastle showing an interest.