Manchester United have hit a breakthrough in contract talks with a promising youngster at Old Trafford, according to recent reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

When questioned in his pre-match press conference on who could return from injury to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag provided a fresh update on his current list of casualties, stating: "Yeah, maybe as you say Harry Maguire. We will see better after training. But Varane will train, we will see. Amrabat, he will train, we will see. Mount, as well, but they all didn't play for short or longer term. Varane, obviously, was the shortest [time] out."

Coming off the back of three consecutive losses encompassing all competitions, the Red Devils will be aiming to rectify their poor recent form, which has also contributed further to the negativity surrounding the Premier League giants at the moment, both on and off the field of play.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is still suspended from the club following his public rebuttal to Dutch coach Ten Hag in the aftermath of their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal before the international break, and The Daily Star report that the England international could be sold for a cut-price fee in January to the 'highest bidder' that comes in for him.

The Daily Mail even claimed earlier this month that Manchester United were eyeing up a shock move to bring in former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi to help provide cover due to their shortage of wingers. Nevertheless, any notion of the former Netherlands international moving to Old Trafford has now halted, with the 28-year-old electing to move to Bundesliga outfit Mainz on a free transfer.

Who is signing a new contract at Manchester United?

According to Football Insider, Manchester United striker Joe Hugill has reached an agreement over a new deal at Old Trafford and will sign on until the summer of 2026.

The report states that Hugill is well-regarded within the walls at the club and the 19-year-old featured for Manchester United on their pre-season tour of the United States. Putting pen to paper on a new contract would settle any uncertainty over his future at the club, with his current terms set to expire in 2024.

Standing at 6 foot 2 inches, Hugill has made a brilliant start to the new campaign, registering four goals and one assist in five appearances across all competitions for the Under-21s, as per Transfermarkt.

Sunderland had been linked with a move for the Durham-born forward earlier this year, according to The Sun. However, it now looks like he will commit his immediate future to Manchester United, potentially providing Erik Ten Hag with a wildcard option in the forward areas later in the campaign to help complement Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial.

Manchester Evening News reporter Steven Railston spoke to Chronicle Live earlier in 2023 and gave some insight into Hugill's style of play, stating: "He comes alive in the penalty area and his habit of being in the right place, at the right time, is an endearing trait for a centre-forward."

Clearly, Hugill is someone earmarked to have a future at Old Trafford. It will be interesting to see how Hugill's career trajectory pans out at Manchester United over the next couple of years.