Manchester United have set their sights on signing another new forward alongside Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, as a reliable journalist dropped an update on the club's transfer plans this week .

What's the latest transfer news at Man United?

Over the summer, Erik ten Hag was busy in the market, bringing in seven fresh faces in the form of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir all on a permanent basis, whilst securing loan moves for Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon.

There were also plenty of outgoings, with the hierarchy sanctioning the sales of some big names like Fred, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly and Anthony Elanga, though having this space in the squad means that the boss has room to bolster his ranks further in January.

One of the players that he could turn his attention to is Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has caught the eye for Rudi Garcia’s side since joining last summer from Dinamo Batumi, where he’s so far made a total of 45 appearances to date.

The Premier League giants were credited with an interest in the left-winger during the previous transfer window, alongside Manchester City and Newcastle United, and despite a deal failing to come to fruition, the 22-year-old could be on his way to Old Trafford in 2024.

Are Man United signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

According to The Daily Mail's Mike Keegan during a live Q&A, Man United could look at Kvaratskhelia as a possible attacking reinforcement alongside Ferguson - who the board are also keeping close tabs on - despite Ten Hag's options currently being more limited out on the right wing. He said:

"He plays on the other side but it wouldn’t surprise me if Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was in the Premier League next season. I know he’s had admirers here, including United, but I can’t imagine he would come cheap and a switch during the season may be unlikely. As for January, a loan move may be the answer to get them through until the end of the campaign."

How many goals has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored?

Since putting pen to paper at Napoli, Kvaratskhelia has posted an impressive 32 contributions (18 assists and 14 goals) in 45 appearances, form which has seen him dubbed a “legend” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so should he put pen to paper at Man United in the new year, it would be a huge coup.

The Georgia international, who pockets just £25k-per-week, is also currently averaging 9.47 shot-creating actions per league game which is more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, highlighting the constant threat he poses to an opposition's defence when it comes to the action in the final third.

Sponsored by Nike, the both-footed Serie A winner has also received plenty of individual recognition over the course of his career, receiving his country's Footballer of the Year award on four occasions whilst being named the Champions League’s Best Young Player in 2023, so he would be able to pass his winning mentality onto the current squad who are already in M16.