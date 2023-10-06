Manchester United have encountered issue after issue so far this season, with the likes of Jadon Sancho falling out with Erik ten Hag in what is an ongoing saga, whilst the Red Devils continue to struggle on the pitch, suffering a 3-2 loss in their most recent outing against Galatasaray. The club have a number of players out injured, too, and those at Old Trafford will be desperately waiting for the full squad to return.

Any boost is a plus in the current circumstances, and, those in Manchester have finally been handed some good news to cling onto, with one particular player edging closer and closer to a return from an injury suffered in pre-season.

What's the latest Man Utd injury news?

When it comes to injuries, United have suffered the same luck that they've faced when attempting to get results on the pitch this season. At various stages of the campaign, Ten Hag has already been without Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Lisandro Martinez, who is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Red Devils have, however, received a recent injury boost, with youngster Kobbie Mainoo back in training, and edging closer to a return to action. And whilst United's next Premier League clash against Brentford could come too early for the youngster, he isn't far off from making a comeback, according to the club's official website.

We've seen in the past just how much of an impact young players can have at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford a prime example of that. Now, it could soon be Mainoo's turn to light a spark that has been slowly fading at the theatre of dreams this season. It will be interesting to see if Ten Hag turns to the midfielder, given the current form of his side, and, therefore, the ease with which several names could play themselves into the Dutchman's plans.

Who is Kobbie Mainoo?

Just 18 years of age, Mainoo has the world at his feet at Manchester United, and could soon get his chance to show just how good he is. With Casemiro suspended in the Champions League after his red card against Galatasaray, Mainoo may yet even be handed a chance to stake his claim on the biggest stage to showcase his talents. The pressure would be on, but if he impressed on his chance, then Ten Hag may just have himself another option in the middle of the park.

The teenager has already earned plenty of praise during his time at United, including from club legend Bryan Robson, who told The Telegraph:

"He’s calculated and he’s reading the game, doing things in his own time. He closes down really well, receives the ball and changes the pattern of the game, quickens it up when he wants to and he’s using his football brain. I’m quite impressed with him."

Everything seems to be pointing to the fact that United have a gem on their hands, and who knows, a player who could yet play a surprise part in turning their campaign around after such a disappointing start this season.