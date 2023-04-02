Manchester United are ‘putting the finishing touches on a new deal’ for Luke Shaw after terms were agreed between the two parties, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest on Shaw and a new Man United deal?

Shaw has been a regular under Erik ten Hag during the latter’s first season in charge at Old Trafford, making 35 appearances in all competitions and even turning out as a centre-back when required.

The 27-year-old saw a clause in his current contract to extend his deal by a year through to 2024 triggered by club officials back in December, but it appears as if a new long-term deal is all but finalised.

Football Insider shared an update regarding a fresh deal for Shaw on Saturday evening, saying that ‘sources with knowledge of the situation have revealed that a conclusion is close with Man United putting the finishing touches on a new deal’.

They add that terms have already been agreed on and say it should be signed off soon, with speculation elsewhere suggesting it will be a four-year contract.

Are United right to finalise a new long-term deal for Shaw?

Ten Hag appears to fully trust Shaw after starting him as a centre-back in key games against Manchester City and Barcelona earlier this year, with the manager admitting it was a ‘big decision’ in the former of the two fixtures. The Red Devils boss also appears to be a big fan of the recent rumoured news, saying prior to the game against Newcastle:

“If he signed, I don’t know, I haven’t heard, John didn’t inform me until now. I have to wait for that. If true, I am pleased. We definitely want to keep him because he’s a really important player for our team.”

You can also say that Shaw has certainly earned his new deal as he has been the club's fifth-best performer this season, averaging more passes and successful crosses than any of his teammates per 90, as per WhoScored. He also ranks highly in the squad for key passes, interceptions and blocks made each game.

The England international appears to be over his previous injury struggles and his Transfermarkt valuation has recently increased for the first time in two years, so it appears to be a wise move for all involved to finalise a new contract, and hopefully, he'll continue to shine under Ten Hag.