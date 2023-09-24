Manchester United needed a win, just to settle proceedings somewhat.

This was a campaign that was meant to see a resurgent United side take on the rest of the Premier League. Erik ten Hag had worked wonders last term, particularly to secure Champions League football, but this term has been a disaster.

Off-field controversies and incidences have led to a fractured squad, playing staff and boardroom but for once, the football was the talking point on Saturday evening.

United far from romped to victory over Burnley, with the Red Devils prevailing 1-0 against Vincent Kompany's men.

A Bruno Fernandes goal was enough to separate the two teams come full time. It was a much-needed three points and indeed a much-required clean sheet. This was a team to have conceded ten goals in their last three games in all competitions so a shutout on this occasion was a huge positive.

That said, it was a game that certainly didn't shy away from negatives. One of those continues to be the form of Marcus Rashford.

How many goals has Rashford scored this season?

Last term was a remarkable one for the forward who took English football by storm. The academy graduate scored a whopping 30 goals and registered 11 assists in all competitions.

However, during 2023/24, the 25-year-old has found life rather more difficult in this sluggish United side.

Just one goal has fallen the way of Rashford, who found the net in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal prior to the international break.

It has been quite some drop off for the England star, who must find his form if United are to rise from their current slump. Sadly, he could not do so against the Clarets this weekend.

How did Rashford play against Burnley?

The answer is poorly. Sadly, the attacker has lost his mojo and that was certainly evident at Turf Moor, even if they did come away from the game with all three points.

MEN's Samuel Luckhurst perhaps put it best in his post-match player ratings, writing: "Erratic again and his decision-making was seldom sound. Switched to the right early in the second half but had little joy."

The England international is usually famed for his ability to take on defenders one-on-one and he tried his utmost to make things happen down the left channel.

However, more often than not, he'd pick the ball up and instead of finding a teammate, run down a blind alley and straight into the Burnley defence.

This happened three or four times down the wide areas, when perhaps he could have found a teammate instead.

Such greed in possession ultimately saw him lose possession of the ball 12 times at Turf Moor, once every four touches.

Speaking of touches, he embarrassingly had fewer (46) than goalkeeper Andre Onana (48), while the man between the sticks also made more passes (25 vs 24). There might not be that much in the statistics, but it speaks volumes to the lack of impact Rashford had on proceedings.

During the clash, the £300k-per-week star also failed to register a single shot on target during what was a toothless display from a player usually so clinical and troublesome in the final third.

With the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony unavailable for selection at the moment, Rashford really needs to step up as the senior player. Rasmus Hojlund's arrival means he is now unlikely to play through the middle which means he will have both Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri breathing down his neck for a start.

Last term the wide star was very much undroppable. However, this season, he is no longer immune to such treatment.

Rashford will surely come good at some point, but the longer his lack of form persists, a change will surely have to be considered.