Manchester United have been in poor form recently and talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested one Red Devils player in particular needs to up his game at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

As per Manchester United's official website, Mason Mount and Raphael Varane could be set to return to first-team action for the Red Devils this weekend, where they will face Vincent Kompany's Burnley at Turf Moor. Nevertheless, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat are all out with various injury concerns and will not play any part against the Clarets. Jadon Sancho and Antony will also be out of contention, which may pave the way for Facundo Pellestri to start on the right flank again.

The Sun claim that Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay were involved in a confrontation in the aftermath of Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. Defensive duo Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez also had words following a calamitous collective display from the Red Devils against the Seagulls.

Manchester United are in the midst of a difficult period at present and have lost their last three matches in all competitions amid a backdrop of uncertainty both on and off the pitch.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Manchester United could look to shift midfielder McTominay in order to generate funds to reinvest into their squad in the January transfer window. German giants Bayern Munich are believed to have switched their attention towards the Scot following news that Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has renewed his contract in west London.

Of course, Manchester United were defeated 4-3 by Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League fixture during the week, signifying that their defensive problems look to be a recurring issue that desperately needs addressed.

What has Gabby Agbonlahor said?

Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Agbonlahor, who also works for talkSPORT, has savaged Martinez in a recent interview and claims that the Argentina international needs to seriously improve his performances in the coming weeks as he is being "found out every game".

Agbonlahor stated: “The thing that really frustrated me with the Brighton game was Lisandro Martinez. If Harry Maguire had done what he did for the Pascal Gross goal, turning his back and trying to dive in – Maguire would’ve got slated for days and days.

"Martinez was outstanding last season, but this season he’s been found out. He’s not the defender he was last season. He’s getting found out every game, skinned too often, and he’s not been great on the ball. But because he smashes someone, United fans are blinded to how bad he has really been. He’s got to do better.”

Martinez has made six appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this term, registering a solitary assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old has maintained an average match rating of just 6.17 for his performances in the Premier League, as shown on WhoScored, indicating that there is major room for improvement from the former Ajax defender.