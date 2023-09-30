Manchester United have reportedly made a first move for a teenage talent, however, the Red Devils aren’t the only Premier League side keen.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

Although a takeover from the Glazers has yet to materialise in 2023, the club were still busy during the summer transfer window. Erik ten Hag received the backing from the Old Trafford board, with seven new players arriving at the club ahead of his second season in charge.

Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana were the three big-money additions, whereas Altay Bayindir also completed a permanent move. Jonny Evans returned on a free transfer and Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon sealed late loan moves to Manchester from Fiorentina and Tottenham.

On the pitch, Ten Hag’s side have recently recorded back-to-back wins in a matter of days against Burnley and Crystal Palace following a tricky start. Another Old Trafford meeting against Crystal Palace in the Premier League is next on the agenda for United, but it looks as if transfer plans are being made behind the scenes ahead of the New Year.

According to reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X, both Man United and Chelsea have scouted Flamengo teenager Lorran, who has a €50m release clause in his current deal and already shares an agency with some Brazilian stars.

“Understand Manchester United and Chelsea scouts recently tracked Lorran, Brazilian top talent born in 2006. Release clause included in his Flamengo deal: €50m.

“He signed with Roc Nation Sports Brazil, the agency of JayZ — with Vinicius Jr, Paqueta, Martinelli, Endrick.”

Who is Lorran?

Lorran is just 17 years of age and is progressing through the Flamengo academy. The Brazilian has already featured on four occasions for the first team and is labelled by Transfermarkt as an attacking midfielder who can also turn out as a second striker.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has labelled his pace, power, athleticism, dribbling, technique, ball control and shot power as ‘very strong’ attributes, so he appears to be a real star in the making with the scout adding that he ‘has the potential to become a key player in a top European league’. Kulig has also claimed that the youngster’s best position is actually as a right-winger in a 4-3-3 system, so he could be seen as a potential long-term replacement for Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford.

Sancho and Ten Hag have been involved in an off-field stand-off after the latter left the winger out of the squad against Arsenal due to his performances in training. The attacker stated he has been made a scapegoat on social media and neither Sancho nor Ten Hag are currently backing down, which may end up in an Old Trafford exit in January with the club expecting to receive offers for his services.

A possible move for Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is being eyed as a result, but when it comes to the long-term future on the right-hand side, perhaps United feel Lorran could be their man, making this one to keep an eye on over the coming months.