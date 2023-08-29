Highlights Andre Onana retired from international football last year after clashes with his national team manager

Despite the past drama, Onana has been named in the Cameroon squad for an upcoming game

Onana could miss games for Manchester United later this season as a consequence

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has posted a cryptic message on social media regarding his future as a Cameroon player.

The 27-year-old joined the Red Devils this summer, signing a five-year deal at Old Trafford after the English club agreed upon a reported €51m (£43.8m) fee, plus €4m (£3.4m) in potential add-ons with Inter Milan.

And it didn't take him long to make headlines as he was fortunate to escape giving away a penalty on his Premier League debut when he clattered into Wolves forward Sasa Kalajdzic.

Onana, however, is known for taking risks like that and Man United fans will just have to get used to seeing such scary moments from time to time.

In fact, his goalkeeping style was partly the reason as to why he announced his retirement from international football last year, as per Marca.

Indeed, it was reported that the shot-stopper clashed with manager Rigobert Song, who supposedly lambasted the Man United star during training for taking too many risks with his feet, sparking a conflict between the pair.

Leaked footage shared on Twitter at the time, captured Song's unhappiness as he said: “In training, he does his one-man show. In matches, he plays with risks. I say to him: 'Child, play me the ball on the sides'. He tells me, we shouldn't talk to him."

However, despite all this past drama, Onana has been named in the Cameroon squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifying game against Burundi in the September international break.

In a cryptic response to this update, Onana took to his Instagram account to post a picture of flowers, with an African proverb which translates to: "Lies give flowers but no fruit." This supposedly references the importance of honesty to maintain harmony in a community.

Of course, if he does return, he could potentially miss a fair chunk of football later on in the season, as the Africa Cup of Nations takes place between January 13 and February 11. This could be a major blow for Man United who will play four times during that period.

When Onana initially retired, the goalkeeper spoke about his love for his country, so perhaps it's no surprise that he is now set to return.

Indeed, he'd said (via BBC Sport): "Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon comes before any player or person.

"Cameroon remains eternal, as does my love for the national team and for our people, who have always supported us no matter how difficult the moment was."

Is Onana any good?

It will certainly be interesting to see how the goalkeeper gets on in a Cameroon shirt once again, and if he will be asked to adapt his style of play.

Those characteristics, of course, helped land him his summer move to Man United where he has started all three league games so far this season.

And while it is still too early to say if he'll work out to be a good signing for the Red Devils, as per WhoScored, he's made a reasonable start to life in England.

After all, of the players to have played in all three games, he's got the fifth-best average match rating (of 6.90), although his passing percentage of 72.1 is the second worst in the entire squad, only Scott McTominay is worse.

That shows that perhaps it wasn't actually the worst idea in the world for Cameroon coach Song to ask him to stop taking such risks with the ball at his feet.