A number of fans online have reacted after spotting Antony give Harry Maguire a funny look during the most recent Manchester United game.

What happened between Antony and Harry Maguire?

It was a good day for the Red Devils on Sunday as they managed to pick up a key win which boosts their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Despite coming into the game without the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford out injured – while Marcel Sabitzer then also pulled up shortly before kick-off - Man United still managed to get the victory.

Indeed, goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot secured a 2-0 Premier League win away from home against Nottingham Forest.

With Martinez and Varane sidelined, this afforded Maguire the opportunity to start just his seventh league game of the season.

His lack of regular minutes this term suggests he isn't exactly a favourite of Erik ten Hag's and it seems perhaps not all his teammates enjoy playing with the Englishman either.

Indeed, as this footage shows, after Antony scored the opener, his wide smile suddenly sours to a look of disdain when Maguire comes over to join in the celebrations.

It's not as if the £190k-per-week centre-back had the best game either, with sections of the media slamming him with the phrase "walking disaster" even used.

Fans online noted this moment between Antony and Maguire and it's safe to say they were all left thinking the same thing.

Here are some of the best reactions...

Some fans related to the brutal facial expression...