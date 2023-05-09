YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has slammed the idea that Dean Henderson could become the number-one goalkeeper at Manchester United next season.

What's the latest on the Man Utd goalkeeping situation?

There has been plenty of talk about the man between the sticks at Old Trafford of late with David de Gea generating plenty of headlines.

After all, his terrible error against West Ham United served as a great reminder as to why there is plenty of doubt over his long-term future with the club – while negotiations over a new contract continue behind the scenes.

Well, in a new report from ESPN, it's claimed that De Gea has "no assurances he will continue as the club's No.1" and with Henderson lurking in the background (albeit while on loan at Nottingham Forest), this could open up the door for him as the club are set to "hold talks" with the Englishman about his future with the club.

While reacting to the rumours on The United Stand, Goldbridge seemed extremely alarmed by the idea that Henderson could be given a chance in the first team.

He explained (0:23): “Obviously we spoke this morning about these sources within the club that we'd like to see him [De Gea] go, even though the manager himself said he wants him to stay last night.

“Further developments coming out, all sorts of stuff. ESPN are saying that Dean Henderson will be the number one next year. That sounds worse to me.

He later added (33:56): "The reason I don't want it to be Dean Henderson is because I've seen enough of him. I don't think he is good enough to take De Gea's spot. I don't think that's an improvement. I really don't."

Is De Gea better than Henderson?

While De Gea has had his struggles this season – as evidenced by the mistake against West Ham – he's still been pretty solid most of the time.

After all, as things stand, he has the most clean sheets in the Premier League this term with 15 to his name – which is two more than the likes of Alisson, Nick Pope, and Aaron Ramsdale who are closest behind him.

When you look at Henderson's average WhoScored rating this season, there's not actually much between them. Indeed, the man on loan at Nottingham Forest is at 6.61 from 20 games in all competitions. While De Gea is at 6.64 from 53 games.

With that in mind, if Man United already know that their £375k-pw Spaniard can deliver the goods most weeks – and that Henderson isn't necessarily much of an improvement – then you can see why Goldbridge doesn't see the logic in replacing one man with the other.