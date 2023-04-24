BBC pundit Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for celebrating a miss in the penalty shootout before the Red Devils had won.

What's the latest on Bruno Fernandes and Man Utd?

Erik ten Hag and co managed to get through a goalless 120 minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday to progress into the FA Cup final.

Meeting at Wembley on Sunday, both teams lacked a cutting edge as the game went the full distance and had to be decided by a shootout.

From there, ironically, both Man Utd and the Seagulls found their shooting boots as the first six penalties hit the back of the net.

However, Solly March failed to keep this trending as he fired his effort way over the crossbar, meaning Victor Lindelof just had to score to send United through.

It was at this moment, however, that Fernandes was seen celebrating his opponent's heartbreak on the sidelines as if his team had already won.

When talking about this moment on BBC Radio Show 606, Sutton called the behaviour a "disgrace" as he tore into the midfielder.

Indeed, he said (0:58): “I thought Brighton were the better team throughout. Manchester United showed great resilience, hung on in there, won on penalties.

"Felt for Solly March. I mean did you see Bruno though when he missed? I'm just not having that, all the celebrating.

"I mean celebrate when the winning kick goes in but I think that's really poor.”

He later added (6:18): "I thought that was a disgrace, honestly. You can be happy on the inside. Okay, I get that. Great, celebrate when the winning penalty goes in. I get that.

"I think it's in poor taste, honestly. I think it was really poor."

Does Bruno Fernandes need to improve his sportsmanship?

Ultimately, Fernandes was correct to be delighted as that was the pivotal moment, with Lindelof scoring his penalty to help set up a final against Manchester City in June.

However, had that effort not gone in, it certainly would have been an embarrassing moment for the £240k-p/w Man Utd star.

In the end, it's perhaps not surprising behaviour from Fernandes who has had his sportsmanship called into question already this season.

For instance, when his side were thumped 7-0 by Liverpool, Gary Neville slammed the player on Sky Sports for going to ground too easily.

He said (via TalkSport): “They have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing – a shambles – in this game.

“There was a VAR check for an elbow – it was on his chest. Oh, he holds his face. That’s embarrassing from Bruno Fernandes. It’s on his chest and he goes down. He’s so frustrating at times.”