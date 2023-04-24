A number of fans online have reacted after spotting striker Wout Weghorst run half the pitch to knee slide in front of the Manchester United supporters while his teammates celebrated the penalty shootout win at the other end of the pitch.

What's the latest on Wout Weghorst and Man Utd?

After 120 minutes of action on Sunday afternoon, a tightly fought FA Cup semi-final encounter between the Red Devils and Brighton was decided by one kick.

Indeed, regular time and extra time had failed to yield any goals and so into penalties. But after six penalties, each team had a 100 per cent success rate.

That was until Solly March stepped up for the Seagulls and blazed his effort from 12 yards way over the crossbar. This put all the pressure on Victor Lindelof but he remained cool as he slotted his penalty to send Man Utd into the FA Cup final – where they will meet bitter rivals Manchester City.

Most of Erik ten Hag's men understandably raced towards goalkeeper David de Gea to celebrate. However, the bulk of their fans were sat at the opposite end of Wembley.

Weghorst seemed to be aware of this as he spun around on the halfway line and charged towards the United support to enjoy a moment essentially alone with his fans.

The £35k-p/w striker played a key role in the shoot-out too of course. Indeed, he buried his penalty and then appeared the give the ball some sort of kiss of death right before handing it to March who then missed.

However, it was this moment shared with the fans that has got everybody talking. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter...

And some just seemed impressed by his uncharacteristic turn of speed...