Journalist Dean Jones has warned that Manchester United should not rush Bruno Fernandes back from injury too early after hearing how the player wants to play "through the pain".

What's the latest Man United injury news?

The Red Devils battled hard on the weekend to confirm their spot in the FA Cup final after beating Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless action.

However, it seems as though that victory did not come without some cost. Indeed, key midfielder Fernandes picked up a knock in the match and has since been spotted in a protective boot.

As a result, the player is now a major doubt ahead of the Premier League fixture away at top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

While speaking about the injury on Chasing Green Arrows, insider Jones explained that he'd heard that Fernandes was trying to play on through the pain.

The journalist suggested that could have further aggravated the issue and Man Utd must be careful not to rush him back with an FA Cup final on the horizon to consider as well.

Jones said: "He was actually injured during the game and carried on for, I think, longer than he probably should have.

"I don't know if that's aggravated it or not, but I was speaking to someone who seemed to think that he was just determined not to let the injury get the better of him.

"He doesn't miss games through injury, he plays through the pain.

"And while [Erik] ten Hag will be desperate to give him the benefit of the doubt - like, he needs him as much as he can get him out there - you don't want to make the problem worse.

"You don't want Bruno missing the back end of this season, especially now they've got an FA Cup final to look out for as well."

Will Bruno Fernandes play against Spurs?

The £240k-per-week star is obviously a vital part of the United team having played 49 games in all competitions this term, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists.

In the Premier League and the Europa League, in fact, the only time he's missed a game this season is due to suspension – showing just how impressive his fitness record is.

With that being the case, Fernandes will no doubt be desperate to push himself to get back into the starting team against Spurs.

However, as Jones points out, should he come back too soon having not properly recovered, any further aggravation could force him to spend a longer spell on the sidelines.

And with a spot in the top four still on the line, as well as that FA Cup final to come, it may be best if the Red Devils err on a side of caution for now.