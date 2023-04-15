Journalist Dean Jones has dubbed striker Anthony Martial "unreliable" due to his inability to get regular minutes at Manchester United.

What's the latest on Man United and Anthony Martial?

It could be a difficult final end to the season for the Red Devils as they've suffered some unfortunate injury setbacks recently.

Indeed, Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot, while Raphael Varane is also expected to be out for a few weeks.

On top of that, Marcus Rashford is also out with a muscle injury. This has, however, opened the door for Martial to impress. And the Frenchman really took his chance as he delivered a headline-grabbing performance in the week against Sevilla.

Even so, while speaking on the latest edition of the Chasing Green Arrows podcast, insider Jones explained that he just isn't able to play enough to ever truly be a reliable option for the club.

He said: “He is so unreliable, isn't he? He is so unreliable.

"Not in terms of playing well when he is playing - in terms of actually getting him on the pitch, that's the problem."

Will Martial start and finish the game for Man United against Nottingham Forest?

Martial certainly delivered for Man United mid-week. For instance, journalist Samuel Luckhurst handed him an 8/10 score in the player ratings for Manchester Evening News and wrote: "His assist for Sabitzer's second goal was one of his best pieces of play in a United shirt. His first start in almost three months and he didn't disappoint."

However, within that praise, you can see why Jones has his doubts about the player. Indeed, this was Martial's first start in three months with a series of injuries limiting him to just six starts in the Premier League this term.

Despite his limited game time, the £250k-per-week star has still managed to score seven goals and provide three assists in all competitions, showing glimpses of his quality.

Still, spread across his last three seasons in the Premier League, he has just nine goals in 32 outings – so it's not as if he's been doing enough to make himself a regular in the starting team.

And even with Rashford out, it seems as though manager Erik ten Hag doesn't feel as though he can rely on Martial to play the full 90 minutes in games, either.

He told the press ahead of this weekend's clash against Nottingham Forest (via Manchester Evening News): "Maybe he can but it's a risk and we can't take that risk in this moment," the manager said of Martial starting and finishing a match.

"Because we don't have so many options in the frontline with Rashford injured and [Alejandro] Garnacho injured, so we don't have so many options there.

"We have to be careful and also in the individual prospect we know when there's a lot of load he gets injured. So we have to build it, especially when the games come quick after each other, the recovery time is less, we have to take that in mind, manage that [well] and very carefully."

As a result, it is plain to see why Martial continues to frustrate at Old Trafford.