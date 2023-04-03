YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has slammed Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho for his poor display in the club's most recent defeat.

What's the latest on Jadon Sancho and Man United?

The Red Devils have been far from their best of late in the Premier League with their last win coming back in February against relegation candidates Leicester City.

However, they had the chance to give their Champions League ambitions a big boost as they travelled away to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Erik ten Hag and co, they let this opportunity slip through their fingers as goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson sealed a 2-0 defeat at St James' Park.

Already 1-0 down, Sancho was given 28 minutes off the bench to try and make an impact but was unable to prevent a defeat for Man United.

While talking about the player on The United Stand, Goldbridge made it abundantly clear that he was not at all impressed by the Englishman's cameo.

Indeed, he said (2:44): "Jadon Sancho can't defend. He lost his place in the team in October because he won't defend.

"And he's just come on the pitch against Newcastle where they're dominating, and he's stood up front on the right wing.

You've got to defend. He doesn't defend, he can't defend. So what's the point? He is a luxury player. He is a luxury player in a team that can't afford a luxury player.

"I like Sancho but he's got a big problem at Man United because he's a luxury player in a team, in a league, where you can't have luxury players in."

Is Jadon Sancho a luxury player?

Seeing as Sancho makes a reported £350k-p/w, big things will always be expected of the 23-year-old winger. But with just four league goals and one assist in the league this term, he's not really delivered in an attacking sense.

And so, if he isn't doing his defensive duty – just as Goldbridge claims – it's not hard to see why he might be viewed as a bit of a problem within the squad.

In his player ratings for the Manchester Evening News, Sam Luckhurst gave Sancho and 5/10 for his efforts and noted that he "did nothing to get United going in attack".

And when you look at the player's stats on SofaScore, that claim is backed up by the player's inability to have a shot at goal or even attempt a cross as he lost the ball six times in his 27-minute cameo.

He didn't manage to make any clearances, blocked shots, or interceptions either and won just one tackle. So it really does seem as though he gave little to the cause as Man Utd suffered a major blow with this defeat that sees them drop to fourth.