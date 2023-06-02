Defender Phil Jones has finally bid farewell to Manchester United in an emotional social media post after 12 years at Old Trafford.

How many trophies did Phil Jones win with Man United?

It's been a tough few years for the English centre-back as he's featured just six times in the Premier League over the past four seasons.

This term, he's not even featured once under manager Erik ten Hag meaning he'll leave the club now with a total of 229 appearances all told.

While he may be remembered as a bit of a meme by many – that infamous crawling head tackle will live long in the memory – he'll leave Old Trafford having actually won a fair amount (four major trophies).

Indeed, Jones departs the club having been a squad player during one Premier League title success, an FA Cup win, a League Cup win, and a Europa League triumph.

But after joining way back in 2011 from Blackburn Rovers, he will now leave – not quite a legend but maybe a cult hero – when his contract expires in the summer.

He confirmed this in an emotional Instagram post in which he thanked the "special the United fanbase" for all their support, especially in the last week.

In full, he said: "I want to express my thanks to everyone who has shown love and support to me over the last week.

"I’ve always known how special the United fanbase is but this week has brought home to me how special you all are.

"I hope you all enjoy the FA Cup Final this weekend, I’ll be supporting the lads from the stands and backing them to win just as much as you."

What did Sir Alex say about Phil Jones?

It's safe to say the defender's career didn't quite pan out as many predicted. After all, Sir Alex Ferguson once tipped him to be one of the club's greats.

Indeed, after winning the league in his debut season, Sir Alex said of Jones: “Jones, arguably the way he is looking, could be our best ever player.

“I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, no matter where we play him."

Sadly things essentially went downhill from there for the 31-year-old. The player himself has even admitted how hard things have been over the years.

As part of an extensive interview with club media, Jones said: "It's been very difficult, the last couple of years. There's no denying that. There is no hiding away from that. My family have been absolutely instrumental in keeping me on the straight and narrow and keeping me focused, to try to get fit and try to play more.

"And, you know, I've missed playing football. I missed it. You grow up playing football and all you want to do is play football. It's all I've known, from such a young age, is to do what you love doing for a living. I've been fortunate enough to do that, albeit not as much as I would have liked."