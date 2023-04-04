Journalist Craig Hope has revealed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was one of a few players forced back onto the pitch to applaud the away fans following the club's recent defeat.

What's the latest on Marcus Rashford and Man United?

Amid plenty of speculation about his fitness – having pulled out of England squad during the international break – the winger overcame his injury to start for the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

However, it's fair to say he wasn't of much use to Erik ten Hag as Newcastle United claimed a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over their Premier League rivals.

This was a hugely important game with both teams pushing for a finish inside the Champions League places. But at full-time, the Magpies moved up to third in the table, while Man United dropped to fourth.

This would have come as a bitter blow for the travelling fans who made the trip to St James' Park from Manchester and they may have been disappointed to not even receive any acknowledgment from Rashford and co at full time.

Perhaps with that in mind, somebody within the dressing room forced the Man United players back onto the pitch to after the final whistle had gone.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, however, Hope revealed that most of the supporters had already left by that stage.

He said (6:04): “Now, on Rashford but he was among a group of Manchester United players who were dragged back out of the tunnel on full time to go and offer their applause to the Manchester United fans up there in level seven.

"The only problem was, they'd all gone by that point. They would have been better off offering their applause about five minutes earlier...”

Was Marcus Rashford that bad vs NUFC?

You can understand why some fans wouldn’t have been keen to hang around long after full-time. After all, the game was all but decided in the 88th minute when Callum Wilson headed in Newcastle's second.

And very few Man Utd players did enough to warrant much of a warm response from their travelling supporters either.

For instance, in his player ratings for the Manchester Evening News, Sam Luckhurst gave Lisandro Martinez a 6/10,

Raphael Varane a 5/10, while every other outfield player scored 4/10 or less.

Notably, he singled out £200k-p/w star Rashford for some criticism, giving the Englishman a 3/10 for his "ineffectual" performance.