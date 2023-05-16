Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed there will be a key development regarding the Manchester United takeover "next week".

What's the latest on the MUFC takeover?

It feels as though this whole saga has been dragging on for an eternity as the Glazers continue to be difficult as negotiations rumble on and on regarding the possible sale of their asset.

The latest news, however, is that they now view British Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe as their preferred bidder as he will only become majority owner, instead of taking over entirely (via The Sun).

This would be a big blow for Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani who is also a leading candidate but his bid would see the Qatari banker completely take over at Old Trafford.

Despite all this, while talking on his Here We Go Podcast, Romano has claimed that "nothing is decided yet" and more will become clear next week.

He explained (24:18): "Next week. Next week I think the situation will be more clear around Manchester United.

"We wait with these Ineos group rumours of them being the preferred bidder but from the Qatari side, they still insist they have a chance – so nothing is decided yet."

Who does Erik ten Hag want to own Man Utd?

It seems as though there is plenty of uncertainty remaining over just who will actually end up becoming the club's majority owners once this saga is finally resolved.

And the club's manager Erik ten Hag will be just as impatient as anyone to know who will be writing the pay cheques to fund his grand plans at Old Trafford over the next few seasons.

Well, it seems as though the Dutchman has already made his mind up on who he wants. Indeed, just as the reports claim the Glazers want Ratcliffe to come in, The Sun also state that Ten Hag will likely want the British billionaire to take over as well.

However, it seems Sheikh Jassim won't give up just yet as Saudi Sports Media journalist Nawaf claims on Twitter that a £6bn offer is set to arrive as one final offer.

With that in mind, perhaps the Glazer family will take a week to consider this major proposal before finally making their final decision – which would tally with what Romano has reported.

All in all, it sounds as though this chaos could finally be coming to an end.