Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that those close to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani say he is still confident in his offer to buy Manchester United.

What's the latest MUFC takeover news?

It seems as though the Qatari banker has made his final bid in an attempt to try and buy the club out completely from under the ownership of the Glazer Family.

At the same time, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made his offer which will see him potentially take on around 50% of Man United, meaning Joel and Avram Glazer would still hold a 20% stake.

Amid this intense race for power at Old Trafford, it was been reported that Sheikh Jassim is no longer offering the most attractive proposal as the American family can remain involved if they accept Ratcliffe's offer.

Speaking about this "crazy" bidding war following this latest potential twist on his YouTube channel, however, Romano insisted that there is still confidence that the Qatari-linked offer will be enough to get the takeover done.

He said: "It's also important to say that those close to Sheikh Jassim guarantee that he remains in the race; he remains confident. And he feels his proposal is the best one for Man United.

"So we know there were so many crazy things happening around this Manchester United bid process."

How much money has been offered to take over Man United?

From the Glazer family's point of view, Ratcliffe's offer with Ineos looks set to see their club valued at over £5bn. Sheikh Jassim has reportedly only offered somewhere in the region of £5bn, and so it seems as though there is not much in it.

But if that bid is slightly less and it doesn't allow the Glazers to retain any power with Manchester United, it's not hard to see why they may opt to accept Ratcliffe's bid.

With so much going on, it's hard to predict just how this is all going to end. Still, it's safe to say the Man Utd fanbase has not enjoyed the saga.

Indeed the Manchester United Supporter's Trust (MUST) recently slammed the protracted sale of the club. Weeks ago, in a statement they called for the "process to be concluded without further delay."

With that being the case, they will no doubt be glad to know the final bids have been made. However, many fans will be left feeling rather frustrated if this whole chapter ends and the Glazers remain at Old Trafford.

They may well be hoping Sheikh Jassim is right to remain confident in his bid at this late stage.