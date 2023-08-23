Highlights Manchester United may be signing goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, but footage of his past performances has raised doubts about his abilities.

Bayindir, 25, has had a mixed performance record at Fenerbahce, with criticisms from fans and a recent mistake leading to a backlash.

With Manchester United closing in on a deal to sign Altay Bayindir, footage has emerged that won't exactly convince anyone who has doubts about the goalkeeper.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

The big news for the Red Devils today is that the club could actually be set to be sold to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, with the Glazers reportedly accepting a £6bn bid that could see a takeover completed by mid-October.

However, this will have an impact on future transfers and for now it seems as though business in some aspects will be a little less eye-catching.

For instance, the Red Devils may soon look to be replacing backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson amid links to Crystal Palace with a pretty unknown quantity.

That is according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, who notes that Erik ten Hag and co will look to replace the potentially departing player with Bayindir of Fenerbahce for around €5m (£4.2m).

Backing this up, an image has been shared on social media by journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu (via Fabrizio Romano) which shows the player has returned to Istanbul after doing a "medical check" with Manchester United staff in Athens. The Italian journalist added: "Next steps to follow soon."

It's hardly the biggest deal of the summer and many fans in England won't know much, or anything at all, about the 25-year-old shot-stopper.

Worryingly, then, the first impressions aren't exactly great. Indeed, footage on Twitter has gone viral and it doesn't paint the best picture.

As you can see in the compilation, the goalkeeper is repeatedly made a fool of as he makes a catalogue of errors, conceding goal after goal.

Who is Man United transfer target Altay Bayindir?

Bayindir is still only 25 years of age and so has plenty of time to improve in theory. However, his time at Fenerbahce hasn't exactly seen him perform miracles.

After all, in 145 outings for his current club, he has conceded 162 goals and only kept 44 clean sheets (via Transfermarkt).

Even so, his form at times has been solid enough to earn five caps for the Turkey national team, with his last appearance coming nearly a year ago in September 2022.

As per Tom Maston of Goal, however, Bayindir's "stock has fallen pretty dramatically" in Turkey over the past few years. It's explained that an injury in 2021, which required surgery on a shoulder, was the catalyst for his poor form.

Worryingly, it's added that he's consequently lost the support of the Fenerbahce fans and after a mistake during a Super Lig clash with Gaziantep earlier this month, a water bottle was thrown at him from the stands.

Bayindir was said to have "reacted angrily, throwing his hands up in frustration and smashing the ball to the ground in disgust." Even if justifiable, a bad temper isn't exactly a good look and suggests he could struggle to handle the intense pressure of Premier League football.

All in all, it does seem an unusual piece of business for Man United to do. And if the goalkeeper does end up joining the Red Devils, it will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on in a new environment.