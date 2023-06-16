David de Gea is has been left off Manchester United's retained list but the club have stated that "discussions remain open" over a new contract.

When does David De Gea's contract expire?

The Spanish goalkeeper currently earns £375k-per-week but that deal expires at the end of the month on June 30.

With that being the case, negotiations have been going on for some time but it appears he will have to take a notable pay cut to remain at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Man United have already seen an extension offer worth £200k-per-week reportedly turned by De Gea who presumably wasn't happy with the terms.

However, with no agreement reached yet, at this moment in time it seems that he could well be leaving in just a matter of weeks now.

After all, the club released their official retained list this week and the goalkeeper was not included. Despite that, though, he wasn't among those – such as Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe – to be confirmed as a departure either.

Instead, the statement explained: "In terms of the goalkeeping department, discussions remain open with David De Gea over a potential new contract."

Will De Gea leave Man United?

Some of the club's departures have been known for some time. For instance, after 12 years at Old Trafford, Phil Jones penned an emotional goodbye message on Instagram at the start of June.

De Gea's situation, however, has been unclear for months and even after plenty of discussions behind the scenes, no final decision appears to have been made just yet.

The player wouldn’t have helped his hopes for a big new contract with some iffy displays last term – notably conceding a howler away at West Ham. Even so, he's still be a regular under Erik ten Hag, playing 38 league games and keeping 17 clean sheets.

And so, it's not hard to understand why the Red Devils don't want to offer him the same sort of wages he currently earns.

Indeed, if De Gea wants to earn that sort of cash, it looks as though he'll have to leave England this summer. According to 90min, interest from Saudi Arabia's Pro League could allow him to manage that.

Still, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT just last month that the idea for Man United and the player is to "continue together" and negotiations are "very, very advanced.

He explained: "They wanted to reduce his salary but, at the same time, to have a different structure with the contract - maybe a longer contract with a different structure of the salary - so this is the discussion, but it's now very, very advanced.

"De Gea wants to stay and Manchester United want to keep De Gea, so the idea is to continue together. I think Erik ten Hag has been very, very clear on that. It's about the final clauses and then it will be completed soon."

With that being the case, even if they've missed this deadline, it does sound as though it could all be sorted just in time before his contract officially expires.