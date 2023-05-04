Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are now one of the "two front runners" to land transfer target Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

It's no secret that the Brighton man could be on the move in the near future with his father, Carlos, admitting that the midfielder likely will be with a new club as early as July.

Indeed, he told Puroboca.com: “Normally the next [transfer window] will find him playing in another club, we don’t know which one. The talks are just beginning in general, but it is most likely that Alexis will already be playing in another team next July.”

However, there is still a big question mark regarding where exactly the Argentina World Cup winner will actually end up playing. For instance, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United have all been named as possible destinations in the media.

And in a new update, Romano explained that if Mauricio Pochettino ends up at Chelsea, he could help sway a move but for now it's between the Red Devils and the Reds.

While talking on the Here We Go podcast, he said (13;24): “Let's see if Pochettino will change the situation of Chelsea because Pochettino of course is Argentinian. So this could be one of the points.

"But at the moment, Liverpool and United are the two front runners for Alexis Mac Allister."

Will Alexis Mac Allister join Man Utd?

The £50k-p/w transfer target has impressed with Brighton so far this season. For instance after returning to England as a World Cup winner, Mac Allister was praised by manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian said (via Independent): “Alexis is not a surprise for me. Alexis is a top player for me, for us and I think after the World Cup, for everybody.

“But I knew before the World Cup he is a very good player, a very important player for me, for us.”

With that being the case, it's hardly a shock that Man United are keen on bringing Mac Allister to Old Trafford in the summer but it sounds as though they will have to fight off Liverpool for his signature.

Seeing as midfielder Jude Bellingham is now seemingly off the market – and on his way to Real Madrid – this could make the demand for the Brighton star even higher.

It seems Mac Allister has plenty of options and it'll be interesting to see who he goes for.