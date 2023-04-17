Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United will "speak" to Alexis Mac Allister over a possible summer transfer.

What's the latest on Alexis Mac Allister and Man United?

The Red Devils still have plenty to play for in what's left of the season as they hope to go far in the Europa League and also finish inside the top for in the Premier League.

Depending on how their campaign ends, they will then assess how much money they can spend, and who exactly they need to spend it on, in the summer market.

It seems as though Mac Allister is one player already on their radar though. Indeed, if the latest rumours are to be believed then Man United will soon talk to the Brighton player regarding a possible move.

Indeed, when speaking on his YouTube Channel, Romano outlined his latest understanding of the situation, with Liverpool also in the mix.

He said “Keep an eye also on Alexis Mac Allister because Man United and Liverpool will speak to the player's side to discuss the potential project.

"But for sure Man United are exploring options in that position, midfield, because they could do something there in the summer."

Will Alexis Mac Allister leave Brighton this summer?

Mac Allister currently is paid just £50k-p/w so he might be more affordable than some players, but with his contract running until 20025 and Liverpool also in the mix, Brighton will have no reason to sell on the cheap.

Romano's update certainly backs up what the father has been saying in the press lately too. Indeed, Carlos Mac Allister told Puro Boca (via bolavip): "Normally the next [transfer window] will find him playing in another institution, we don't know which one. The talks are just beginning in general, but it is most likely that Alexis will already be playing in another team next July."

To be fair, seeing as he's been a vital player for Brighton as they've surpassed all expectations to put themselves in with an outside shot of finishing in the top four, it's not hard to see why Mac Alister has caught the eye.

Indeed, with eight goals and one assist in the Premier League this term, only two players – Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma – have bettered the Argentines' average WhoScored rating of 7.07.

Certainly, one player to keep an eye out for this summer.