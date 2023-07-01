Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed that Manchester United are interested in signing their goalkeeper Andre Onana and expects them to make a bid in the next few days.

What's the latest on Man Utd and their goalkeepers?

As we are now in July, the Red Devils have technically lost their number one option between the sticks. Indeed, David de Gea has seen his contract officially expire.

However, the club have explained in a statement (via Reuters) that there is a chance the Spaniard still remains at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

They explained: "David De Gea's contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper."

Astonishingly, according to The Sun, Man Utd have asked him not to agree to join a new club just yet in case they can't find a suitable replacement in the market. As per the same report, it appears that they want to first see if they can sign Inter goalkeeper Onana for £40m.

Confirming that transfer interest, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Inter CEO Marotta explained the current situation between the two sides.

He said: "Manchester United should submit an official bid for Andre Onana in some days; then we will tell them our position and the player will do the same."

What did Inter's CEO say about Man Utd and Andre Onana?

As reported in the Daily Mail, Marotta elaborated more on the rumours at the Gran Gala, saying: "Manchester United expressed a particular interest, but that needs to blossom into making a proposal over the next few days.

"Once that happens, both Inter and the player will make a careful evaluation."

Marotta also confirmed that the club's director, Piero Ausilio "is working on [a deal]" but that "there is still no official bid from United at this stage."

With that being the case, it does appear that the Red Devils are genuinely interested in signing the 27-year-old Cameroonian international and appear to be prioritising him over securing De Gea to a new contract.

If Inter don't accept a bid, though, Man Utd may have to turn back to the Spaniard, which could potentially be rather awkward. After all, it remains to be seen just how he feels about his treatment at Old Trafford of late – although he did recently post a yawning emoji online, suggesting he's rather tired of it all.

It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out over the coming weeks, with that offer for Onana evidently in the works.