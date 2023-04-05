Journalist Fabrizio Romano has name-dropped Manchester United as a potentially interested side amid uncertainty over Ansu Fati.

What's the latest on Ansu Fati and Man United?

The 20-year-old winger has been in the news of late after his father gave a pretty explosive interview regarding his son's status at Barcelona.

Indeed, the player's parent told COPE: "As a father I am angry, yes, like any father. Because seeing Ansu play so little makes you a little angry. I tell them that we deserve much more. Ansu when he played before getting injured, there was Messi, [Luis] Suarez, [Ousmane] Dembele, [Antoine] Griezmann.

"It bothers me that they give him a minute, two minutes or three minutes. The forwards that are there are phenomenal, but we are talking about Ansu Fati, from the Spanish national team, he is not just any boy. He's a boy who left La Masia. If you don't give him that, what are you going to give him? Ansu deserves much more, we're talking about Barcelona's '10.'"

While talking about this latest drama on House of Champions: A CBS Soccer Podcast, Romano revealed that this could lead the player to a Premier League club in the future.

He then explained why the Red Devils could be in the mix, saying (20:25): "I think yes, something could happen with Premier League clubs because they always had an interest in Ansu Fati.

"It was Manchester United two years ago, other clubs one year ago asking about the situation of Ansu Fati.

"But there is one point we saw the statements from the father Bori Fati in public, but from what I understand Ansu Fati, his idea is to stay at Barcelona.

"He would love to stay at Barca. He wants to fight and stay for a place at Barcelona."

Would Fati leave Barcelona?

In fairness to Fati, he managed to show his quality this weekend and ignore all this drama to score for Barca on the weekend in La Liga.

Indeed, after netting in the 4-0 win over Elche, his manager Xavi even praised the £235k-p/w star, telling the press (via 90min): “Ferran [Torres] and Ansu made the difference. I’m very happy for them because they needed a bit of confidence. I’m very happy with Ferran and Ansu. They will score more goals for sure.

“Ansu needed that goal. Forwards change their faces when they score, you can tell. He was very tired at the end, because he worked very hard for the team in defence. The goal is the result of his hard work and individual talent.”

He certainly is a highly talented player and so if he can't break into the Barca team with any regularity, he may well be tempted to leave – after all, he has started just ten La Liga games this term, scoring four goals and claiming three assists across 1010 minutes in total.

Seeing as he's been on Man Utd's radar in the past, it would certainly make sense if they were monitoring his situation closely, perhaps ready to pounce in the summer transfer market if the right opportunity was to arise.