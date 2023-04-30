TalkSport pundit Carlton Palmer has claimed that transfer target Declan Rice may join Manchester United if the Red Devils sign Harry Kane.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the Tottenham Hotspur and England striker in recent times.

After all, when Man Utd played Spurs in the week, their travelling United supporters were even heard singing: “Harry Kane, we’ll see you in June.”

While Kane refused to be drawn on making any major comments when quizzed about the rumours after the game – saying "I heard what they were saying but I'm just focused on this team and trying to finish strongly" – there appears to be the feeling that he may well be on his way to Old Trafford in the summer.

At the same time, West Ham United captain Rice may also be on the move at the end of the campaign – as he holds the ambition of playing in the Champions League.

United may well be able to offer the £60k-per-week England international that level of European football and so could be an enticing prospect to consider.

What's more, Palmer seems to think Rice could follow Kane through the door this summer.

Indeed, while discussing transfers on TalkSport, the pundit said: “If Harry Kane does end up at Manchester United, I think there's a chance that Declan [Rice] might go to Manchester United, and that would be fantastic.”

Would Declan Rice and Harry Kane join Man Utd?

Although the Red Devils do already have Casemiro in the middle of the park, there's potentially plenty of room for Rice too.

After all, Scott McTominay has been heavily linked with an exit; Marcel Sabitzer is only on loan; and 31-year-old Christian Eriksen may not be viewed as a long-term option due to his age.

With that being the case, United may be keen on landing Rice but it remains to be seen if he would opt to join Erik ten Hag and co.

No doubt, what could help persuade him to be more on board with the project would be a move for Kane. After all, Rice is a key member of the England set-up – having starred regularly at the last two major tournaments – and will no doubt appreciate the quality of the Three Lions' all-time record goalscorer.

There's a long way to go before either of these deals are sorted, but it could be an exciting summer for United if the duo are indeed wanted in the upcoming transfer window.