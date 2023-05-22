Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Erik ten Hag remains a huge fan of Frenkie de Jong but a transfer to Manchester United isn't looking likely.

What's the latest on Frenkie de Jong and Man United?

It was probably the biggest saga of last summer's transfer window as the Red Devils tried all they could to land the Dutch midfielder.

In the end, though, De Jong seemed desperate to stay in Barcelona and having just won La Liga, he likely won't regret his decision.

This week, though, those rumours have been dug up again as the 26-year-old has been talking about the past interest.

Indeed, he told Dutch broadcaster NOS (via 90min): "Manchester United already spoke with Barcelona [last summer] despite the fact that I wanted to stay here."

He added: "The club was in a difficult situation. They were able to sell me for a big fee, and they wanted to do this, but I did not want to leave so I stayed."

With De Jong in the news again, Romano provided an update on his current situation at Barcelona going into this summer, with Ten Hag still his biggest fan.

The journalist said on his YouTube channel (4:39): "So this summer he still wants to stay at Barcelona. Frenkie's idea is to stay at Barcelona.

"Let's see how the financial situation will be at Barca. But the idea is to continue together.

“On Man United's side, Erik ten Hag remains a fan, a big fan. Probably the biggest fan of Frenkie de Jong but he also knows that at the moment the player wants to stay at Barca.

"And the only way to change this story is for Barca to force the situation but Xavi wants Frenkie de Jong to stay in the club."

What happened between De Jong and Man United?

Seeing as De Jong has worked with Ten Hag before at Ajax, it's no wonder the manager is a big fan of the midfielder and it feels like it could be a good fit.

However, even though work was genuinely in progress last summer as Barca seemed prepared to sell their man, the 26-year-old didn't want to leave Spain.

And after enjoying a fine season under Xavi – with a 7.14 WhoScored average La Liga match rating (fourth best in the team) – it's not hard to see why the player and manager want to maintain that relationship.

However, as Romano mentions, if Barca are in need of some cash, they may look to force a sale just as they did last summer – after all, he does earn a reported £626k-p/w.

And with Ten Hag no doubt waiting and ready to land his ideal transfer, perhaps it would be unwise to rule this out completely just yet.