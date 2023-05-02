Journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Harry Kane is now the "top target" for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Harry Kane and MUFC?

There can be no doubting the Englishman's talent but there certainly can be question marks over his current club. This was best summed up on the weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lost in baffling fashion.

Indeed, despite coming from three goals down to make it 3-3 with just minutes to play against Liverpool, Spurs still managed to lose. At the same time, Kane still delivered at a key moment for his team as he scored the first effort in their vain comeback, meaning he now has 208 in the Premier League, level with Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney.

And so, with the North London outfit potentially not able to match the 29-year-old's ambitions, he could be on the move this summer with Man United touted as a possible destination.

Insider Crook certainly seems to think there is past evidence that suggests a deal could be found between the two English clubs as Ten Hag looks to land his transfer priority this summer.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “[Daniel] Levy has done business with United in the past with Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick. I think there's every chance that could happen. Certainly, Ten Hag has made him his top target.”

Would Levy sell Kane to Man United?

The Tottenham ace currently makes £200k-p/w but that deal expires in the summer of 2024. So if he doesn't renew, he could leave Spurs on a free in just over 12 months.

With that being the case, as loathe as Levy may be to lose his star man, he will know it could be bad business to lose such a valuable asset without seeing a penny.

The United fans certainly seem to be keen on Kane arriving in Manchester. After all, when they travelled to North London recently for a Premier League game that ended 2-2, they away supporters were heard singing: “Harry Kane, we’ll see you in June.”

And while he may be approaching his 30s, the striker has netted 25 goals in 34 league games this season, showing that he's still just as lethal as ever and shows no signs of slowing down.

Ten Hag doesn't exactly have a collection of great options up top right now – having had to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Wout Weghorst in the winter – and so you can see why the 29-year-old is wanted.

Even so, while Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick have trodden the path from Tottenham to Manchester United before, it remains to be seen if Kane will follow suit this summer.