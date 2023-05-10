Journalist Jacque Talbot has claimed that Jadon Sancho is likely to leave Manchester United this summer in a shock summer departure.

What is the latest on Jadon Sancho and Man Utd?

It was only as recently as July 2021 when the Englishman joined the Red Devils in a £73m transfer from German outfit Borussia Dortmund.

At the time of the deal, it was reported that the winger had signed a five-year deal at United, with an option of a further year.

However, things have not gone too well for Sancho since then and it now sounds as though he could be on his way out of the club his summer.

Indeed, while talking on his YouTube channel, Talbot said (36:48): “It will be interesting to see about Sancho. His time is probably up now, isn't it?

Will Sancho leave Man Utd this summer?

After joining for such a high transfer fee, it's not as if Sancho has lived up to expectations since arriving in the Premier League.

Indeed, he has only eight goals and five assists in 51 league games in his first two seasons at Old Trafford – with only six goals and two assists to his name in all competitions this term.

He's come in for some heavy criticism for his performances at times too over the past few months. For instance, United legend Paul Scholes slammed Sancho after he failed to impress in the Europa League defeat to Sevilla.

The BT Pundit said (via Mirror): "During the warm-ups we were eulogising about the crowd and saying how aggressive and hostile it was.

"When the United players see and hear that they need to go into the dressing room and think, 'I need to be ready for this and my first touch has got to be ready'.

"You see Jadon Sancho in the first five minutes tonight, the ball bounced off him three times, terrible weight of pass too. I’m a big fan of the lad but you’ve got to liven up and be ready."

Worryingly, his last three performances in the Premier League have been underwhelming too, delivering 6.6, 6.5 and 6.6 SofaScore ratings against Aston Villa, Brighton and then West Ham most recently.

With all that in mind, it's hard to see where a sudden shift in form is going to come from and Man United may well be best to cut their losses and sell the £350k-p/w flop this summer while they can still make back some money on that £73m originally spent.